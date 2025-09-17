Trump continues the New York Times | US News





Donald Trump announced that he was continuing the New York Times, just a few days after threatening to do so for his report on his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

In an article on his social platform Truth, the American president said that he had “the great honor of bringing a defamation of $ 15 billion and a defamation trial” against “one of the worse and degenerate newspapers in the history of our country”.

Mr. Trump's long position – made late Monday – focuses on his conviction that the outlet is a bias towards the Democrats, citing the approval of Kamala Harris in the presidential election of last year.

He was “authorized to lie, lie freely and to defame me for too long,” he added.

The trial – which was brought in Florida – comes after Mr. Trump raised the prospect of continuing the newspaper last week for having published articles on alleged notes that he had sent to Epstein.

He rejected the report as false.

An obscene birthday message that Trump would have sent to the sex offender sentenced to his 50th anniversary in 2003 was published by the US Congress a few days later.

The pages are contained in the succession of the deceased billionaire pedophile, given to a Congress Committee.

The birthday tribute collection includes a woman's hand drawing, signed “Donald”. They also contain an image of Epstein holding a disproportionate check, signed by “Djtrump”.

Trump maintained that the note was not written by him, saying that writing and signature do not correspond to his.

Image: an alleged note written by Trump for Epstein. Photos: US Congress / NBC News

The “birthday book” also included notes from former British minister Peter Mandelson, who was dismissed as an ambassador of the United Kingdom to the United States for revelations about his relationship with Epstein.

Trump repeatedly denied any irregularity involving Epstein, which he once had as a friend.

Responding to his initial threat to Sue, a spokesperson for the New York Times said last week: “Our journalists reported the facts, provided visual evidence and imprinted the president's denial. Everything is there for the American people and decide.

“We will continue to continue the facts without fear or favor and defend the law of the first amendment of journalists to ask questions on behalf of the American people.”

