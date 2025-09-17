No one knows when Donald Trump sleeps, Pam Bondi admits





No one knows when Donald Trump really sleeps, said Prosecutor General Pam Bondi, throwing an additional mystery on particular night habits.

Sleeping time has long been a subject of discussion; Its reputation to operate on very little sleep is supported by its regular publication on TRUTH Social in the early hours.

Kid Rock Allies to JD Vance both noted that Trumps tends to call them in odd hours.

Now Bondi has weighed on the subject. None of us can follow it; We are still kidding. I don't know how he does. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He works all the time, and it's simply constant for him.

Trump with JD Vance and Pam Bondi in the Oval Office (AFP via Getty Images)

There are not enough hours during the day for each of us, she added when it appeared on the Katie Miller podcast.

The 79 -year -old personal doctor said in 2018 that the president only sleeps four to five hours a night, well below the 7 to 9 hours recommended for men his age.

The National Institute of Aging said that many elderly people do not sleep well and are more likely to take medication affecting their sleep. A good night's sleep is essential for humans to work well during the day and can help you learn, create new memories, respond quickly, solve problems, be careful, make decisions and be creative

Trump was previously disdaining his need to sleep a lot, telling supporters on the countryside, you know, I'm not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours, I launch, I turn, I beep from Beep, I want to know what's going on.

Bondi said that none of the White House teams could follow him.

No one knows when Trump sleeps, said Bondi (AFP via Getty Images)

The Attorney General is not the first person close to Trump to reveal his ignorance with the presidents' sleep calendar.

Last week, Vice-President JD Vance said that Trump had no change of gap, telling Fox News my point of view with Lara Trump: sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 p.m. or 2 a.m., then hell calls you at 6:00 am about a totally different subject.

It's like, Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?

Kid Rock said he shares with Trump the ability to sleep only for a handful of hours.

I did this kind of study on sleep a few years ago with the Cleveland Clinic and the result was essentially that 2% of people sleeping four or five hours a night are very good, told that the 54 -year -old told Fox News the Will Cain Show in May.

The same thing with him. Like, you know, I'm going to talk to him at 2 am and then, you know, sometimes after having a few beers, I'm like, hey, what's new? And then hell call me at 5 a.m. and be like, how do you like it? IM like, I'm standing. I'm ready to go.

