Turkiye president Erdogan compares Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Hitler





The president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an ideological parent by Hitler, the Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber, said on Tuesday Erdogan made the statement while talking to journalists when he returned from the organization of the Islamic Cooperation Summit in Doha. Erdogan described Netanyahu and Israeli leadership as promoting what he called Zionist manufacturing, arguing that the concept of a “promised land” has no legal basis under international law, which prohibits the violent restart of borders and violations of sovereignty. He accused the leaders of Israel of transforming radical opinions into a fascist ideology and compared Netanyahu to Hitler, suggesting both a failure to predict an inevitable defeat. Erdogan said that Israel's policies harm Muslims, Christians and Jews, and have underlined the critical Jewish voices of the actions of Israel as proof of the dangers of Zionism, which he associated with terrorism and fascism. The Turkish President reiterated the key points of his speech to journalists to the leaders of Doha, accusing Israel of continuing the uncontrolled aggression across the region. He listed attacks on Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran, and said that even the Delegation of Peace in Qatar had become a target. Such an act, he argued, was a deliberate provocation against international order and law, a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent and peaceful state, and additional proof of what he called the occupation and terrorist mentality of Israel. According to him, the world is now recognizing Israel more and more as a threat to world stability, while Turkiye firmly stands with the people of Qatar and Palestine. Erdogan highlighted the importance of the broad participation of government leaders and heads of state at the top in Qatar. The declaration adopted described Doha's attack as targeting all Islamic countries, called for legal measures to stop violations of Palestinian human rights and raised the prospect of examining diplomatic and economic relations, in accordance with the measures already taken by Turkiye. He expressed the opinion that Israel will face increasing isolation following the decision of several Western countries to recognize Palestine. With the escalation of violence, Israel is increasingly revealing its true nature, he noted, adding that even long-standing supporters have started to turn away. The adoption of the New York Declaration by the United Nations General Assembly with 142 votes in favor and 10 against redesigned diplomatic attitudes on the Palestinian issue, while the recent voting of the United Nations indicates that Israel is becoming more and more isolated, said Erdogan.

