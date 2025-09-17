A life dedicated to the nation – the cashmere amount

The 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2025 is in fact the journey of a person who devoted his whole life to the service of the people. The story of Narendra Modi is one of persistence, sacrifice and a mission that has inspired millions of Indians. To be a humble tea seller, to the Prime Minister of the Nation, Shri Naretra Modi illustrates the power of dreams, effort and belief in the strength of the people of India.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always had the faith that the best asset in India is its population. The management of Narendra Modi has been to empower the ordinary man and to ensure that the advantages of governance reach the poorest of the poor. From the supply of banking installations to distant villages to the supply of electricity and clean cooking fuel in rural houses, the government has diligently worked to reach lives in an unimaginable way shortly before.

The journey of Viksit Bharat which consists in transmitting the dignity, the opportunity and the hope at the house of each Indian. Under his mandate, economic reforms have given India a new identity on the world scene. With uninterrupted growth, controlled inflation and an increase in exports, the Indian economy is the great economy for the fastest growth in the world. This did not happen by accident; It is rather the result of solid planning, courageous decisions and a desire to implement long -awaited changes. Whether talking about TPS reforms, pressure for digital payment transactions in India or effort to strengthen the manufacturing base of India thanks to the brand in India, our country has sought to create economic autonomy with prosperity for all.

The dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by Viksit Bharat is much more than the economy of a developed nation. Rather, it is a question of building an India where each citizen feels a feeling of identity and pride. With a little push of the government and a lot of social capital, the Prime Minister has created a Peoples movement under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan designating the dignity of cleanliness (and to have toilets), an increased commitment and the expectation of responsibility between peers in communities, millions of households have built toilets to end this decade on unworthy, while demanding the virtues of health, reducing, and crazy.

The Swachh Bharat idea was in fact a movement to insert a community culture of personal responsibility and the intrinsic cynosure of people in the construction of the nation. This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership serves – engage people to be the guards of their right to be ongoing partners!

Under its direction, India has become a world voice impossible to ignore. On questions ranging from climate change to peace and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made sure that Indias view is taken into account. The international solar alliance, the push towards renewable energies and the commitment of India to clearly zero emissions, are some of the most eminent modes of realization of its conviction for sustainable development. In parallel, he firmly protected the sovereignty and national interests of India, ensuring that India is strong, safe and respected.

What makes Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unique is his unique link with the people. Although he occupies the most powerful office, he has never forgotten his humble start. His simplicity, his ability to relate to people in their language and his style of energetic leadership have made him one of the most accessible political leaders in modern history. From the fight against farmers directly, to the brainstorming of common citizens in Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always reminded the country that politics and governance do not concern only politicians but on people.

The Viksit Bharat, Vision also takes the concept of inclusion seriously. Initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and PM-Kisan have changed the lives of women, farmers, workers and small businesses. Millions of women are suddenly independent with access to bank accounts and gas connections; Farmers get direct support that allows them to raise their hopes and dreams. The management of India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to ensure that each Indian has an equal opportunity to prosper and progress, regardless of their starting point or their experience.

Technology has also been another pillar of Modi's governance. India has turned into digital power under Modi's leadership, with digital public infrastructures admired around the world. There are many technologies available, such as UPI payments, Aadhaar compatible services and much more. For many Indians, technology is now a catalyst, helping to browse distances, to equalize inequalities and for many people, technology has become a source of empowerment. The technology revolution has enabled young Indians to innovate and progress, and to prosper in each industry, from fintech to spatial exploration.

In addition, the achievements of India in space and science say a lot about the accent put by Shri Narendra Modi on innovation. The Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 success and the daring exploits of Isro mean a new type of positive self-confidence that India can do what it means to do with an unreserved orientation. If scientific excellence concerns prestige, it is a question of inspiring future generations to also believe in their own value. Modi's proclamations on this subject being the century of India have been reinforced with these achievements such as the dream of Viksit Bharat seems even more at hand.

Likewise, skills education and development are now taking on a new meaning under its charge. The new educational policy focused on holistic learning with integrated skills produces young loans for future to meet global challenges. With Skill India, Digital India allows young people huge young people not to simply turn to jobs, but seek to become job creators. The gain in this investment in the development of human capital is seen in its vision of a developed India where young people lead with confidence and creativity.

Health care has also been an area where transformative changes are visible. The Ayushman Bharat program, the largest health insurance program in the world, has enabled poor families to access health care without fear of financial ruin. From well-being centers in the villages to telemedicine, the government of Modi worked to bring the health care closer to the people. The success of India in the management of the COVVI-19 pandemic, of the manufacture of vaccines in record time to vaccinate the world, demonstrates the strength of leadership born of both compassion and efficiency.

We cannot mention the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without mentioning an emotional link with the culture and heritage of India. Whether it's restoring temples, celebrating festivals with people or rekindling the old traditions of India, it has continually transmitted a feeling of pride in our roots. At the same time, he projected India as a modern progressive nation, marrying tradition and technology in a way that no other nation does. This intersection of tradition and modernity is the essence of Viksit Bharat.

His very life inspires us all. Of a young child selling tea in a vadnagar station, to the head of the greatest democracy in the world. Born in a banal place and time, but unusual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi often reminds us of everyone that no dream is too important to realize! Its history shows us all that the work, loyalty and empathy honest for people can literally propel someone into leadership with extraordinary consequences for a country. Even if some of us may not have experienced his exact situation, he embodies the hope that he knows our pain, our trip and our dreams.

While we take a break to think about the passage of Modi on Earth, and all its achievements, it is essential that we consider what is happening afterwards. The road to Viksit Bharat is not short, but since 2014, we can tap our backs that we have taken the first very substantial steps, with what seems to be the captain of a very willing ship. People are confident; Young people are optimistic; The world respects us and admires us, and all these signs indicate that we move definitively in the right direction. The aspiration by Viksit Bharat by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is now a movement that has attracted the imagination of the people of our country. It is a dream of a strong, autonomous, compassionate and proud India.

(The author is a professor and president of the center for Narendra Modi Studies CNMS. Www.nostudies.com email: [email protected]))