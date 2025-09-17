



Washington President (AP) Donald Trump said on Monday that he would have ordered the flags to be lowered to half of the personnel following the assassination of Minnesota's Democratic State legislator this summer if the governor of States had been asked. But Trump at the time even refused to call the Democratic Governor Tim Walz to express his condolences, saying that it would only waste time.

The president made this remark during an Oval Office event unrelated when he defended his decision to reduce American flags after the murder of the last weeks of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

After announcing that he deployed the National Guard to Memphis, Trump was asked why he had signed an order lowering the flags nationwide after Kirks had killed during an event in Utah, but did not make the former Democratic speaker, Melissa Hortman, and her husband were slaughtered in June.

Trump replied, well, if the governor had asked me to do so, I would have done this.

But the Governor of Minnesota did not ask me, said the president.

He continued, I would not have thought of that. But I would have done it if someone had asked me and added: if the governor asked me to do it, I would have done this with pleasure.

Walz spokesperson Claire Lancaster said on Monday evening that Governor Walz wanted President Trump to be president of all Americans. The governor also tweeted a video call to the unit which presented references to the assassination of Hortmans and the recent shooting in a Catholic church in Minneapolis which killed two students and injured 21 people. He included well-being scenes from the recent Minnesota state fair, but did not mention Kirk.

The world feels crazy right now, but we will not lose hope. We are going to pass through it, together, said Walz in the video.

Trumps assertions on Monday omitted the fact that days after Hortman and her husband were slaughtered in their house in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, the president was asked if Hed called Walz. Trump suggested that it would waste time.

Presidents often contact governors, mayors and other elected officials during periods of tragedy, as after mass killings or natural disasters, to offer condolences and, if necessary, federal aid. But Trump then said that Walz, the Democratic candidate vice-presidential against Trump in last year's elections, was smooth.

I think the Governor of Minnesota is so compensated. I don't call it. Why should I call her? Trump told journalists in the Air Force One in June. He then added, the guy has no idea and he is in disorder. So, you know, I could be nice and call it but why waste time?

Trump also said on Monday that he planned to attend the Kirks funeral this weekend in Arizona and that Hed was probably talking.

I guess I'm going to say a few words, I don't know, he said. But I guess I will do it.

Karnowski reported to Minneapolis.

