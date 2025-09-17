AS defense leaders explained how to deal with Trump – News

Four years after the start of the Aukus Defense Alliance, the president of the United States Studies Center, Arthur Sinodinos, told an event in the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia, it was important to think deeply to face a new commercial oriented leadership.

Work with a white house like this. You just have to be confident; You can't complete your ball and twist your hands and say, I'm not sure of all this. You are confident about what you have to sell, he told Adelaide.

Now, our work is to ensure that America is not first in America only and that it is by convincing them of the interest they have for strong alliances and partnerships in Indo-Pacific and how it feeds their own security.

He does not tell them as long as we need you, he will explain to them why they need us.

Sinodinos is a leading expert in public policy and politics and as an ambassador until 2023 was closely involved in Australian negotiations in the creation of Aukus, the Australian alliance, in the United Kingdom and the United States underlying the new underwater nuclear propulsion program.

The Alliance was announced by former American president Biden with former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, has since won the first post in the United States and the Australian Prime Minister has not yet obtained face-to-face meeting on the national vital project.

Hopes have now been pinned to the United Nations General Assembly next week when Prime Minister Anthony Albanian was to meet President Trump.

With a presidency like this to a certain extent, you must pack your normative views at the door in one way or another, said Sinodinos.

The state of discussion on national security during an AMCHAM event in Adelaide yesterday. From left to right: the moderator Rebecca Humble, the assistant president of the ASC board of directors, Jim McDowell, and the former Australian ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos. Photography: City Photography Festival

During the discussion on the state of national security, Sinodinos said that current federal leaders should remind Australians that we are at a time of what we call the activity of the gray area.

There are a lot short of a real hot war, the systems being stuck, the cyber pirate the fact that we must have this state of mind (of defense preparation) not because we want to be alarmists but because (we must think) what do we do if that happens?

We are much more exposed than many countries, because we also have facilities here and we are in the arena where high power competition may well be the strongest between China and the United States.

He said Australia wanted a good relationship with China, but China wanted to push the United States outside the Indo-Pacific region, Australia wanted the United States to remain active.

(Australia must) convince the Americans why it is in their interest to be in the region as part of this counterweight, said Sinodinos.

We must be showing how our national interest and their national interest coincide on issues in the region.

The other thing to remember about President Trump is that he wants to avoid war.

If someone was doing something on his watch, it is more likely that he would react because he would have the impression of being disrespected.

Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas returned from a trip to the United Kingdom on the weekend he signed a memorandum of understanding with Rolls Royce the company that has propelled the nuclear submarines of Royal Navys for over 65 years.

The memorandum of understanding has formalized royal roads on the Aukus to collaborate in the development of labor, training in skills and critical technologies to support the growing defense of South Australia in the construction of a nuclear propulsion in Africa in Africa in the Pact.

The delivery of nuclear submarines is undoubtedly in the national interest of Australia. But the Aukus program is also undoubtedly advantageous in both the United Kingdom and the United States, which will be able to use Australian suppliers to strengthen their own submarine and navigation supply chains, said Malinauskas today.

This presents a huge opportunity for the defense manufacturers of South Australia, and this is what my trip to the United Kingdom was.

I was delighted to be joined by the heads of management of a dozen defense companies of the South Defense to establish their relations with the main defense manufacturers, including Bae and Babcock. The delegation also attended a large world defense conference in DSEI, where we signed an agreement to associate with Rolls Royce.