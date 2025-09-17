Jokowi's applicant's Jokowi CLS diploma is not satisfied with the UGM declaration





The former student of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), Bangun Sutototo, who filed a citizen complaint in court, was not satisfied with the UGM declaration concerning the authenticity of the diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Inews photo / screenshot

Jakarta – Former student – Former student Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Bangun Sutototo, who filed a complaint Citizen trial Not satisfied with the UGM declaration concerning the authenticity of the former president of the Joko Widodo diploma ( Jokowi ). According to him, UGM only delivered narration, and not based on data and facts. “Because we, as a university, learns to transmit according to data and facts, while what UGM has done so far is only limited to stories. inewsTuesday (09/18/2025). Bangun said that as a higher education establishment, UGM should transmit to the public according to data and facts. “As a global higher education establishment, the UGM should provide as clearly as possible on data and facts, then educate the life of the nation,” he said. Legal trials of solo PN citizens Previously, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again prosecuted with regard to the diploma of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta. The legal trial of citizens (CLS) was sent by two UGM alumni to the Surakarta (PN) district court on August 28, 2025. Read also: PN Solo holds the first session of the Citizen Jokowi Diploma in court trial One of the complainants of the Jokowi diploma, Bangun Sutototo, explained the reason why he and his colleague sent the trial. “We realize that as an Indonesian citizen with regard to the case of the Diploma of Brother Joko Widodo, we believe that state administrators in this case the defendants do not carry out the mandate, do not fulfill the obligations towards citizens, we therefore feel and think of the pursuit of a lawsuit,” said Bangun.

