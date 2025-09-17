Politics
The PM Modi thanks “the friend” Donald Trump for the birthday call, supports the American presidents peaceful resolution to Ukraine War | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of the United States Donald Trump in the White House (Image / Credit: AP)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the American president on Tuesday and his friend Donald Trump for the call and the greetings at his 75th anniversary, which is September 17. Donald Trump's birthday wish for Prime Minister Modi came a day when India and the United States both described Tuesday's trade negotiations as “ positive '' and “ avant-garde ''. Earlier in the day, an American delegation led by the Top Washington negotiator, Brenden Lynch, held commercial talks in New Delhi in New Delhi.
Taking on X, formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Modi thanked the American president for his greetings by saying that he was also fully committed to adopting Indian-American friendship to new heights and to support his initiative (Trump) for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian war.
“Thank you, my friend, president Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the full and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict,” wrote PM Modi on X.
Donald Trump replied after the post of PM Modi, says “Narendra thank you”
Shortly after Prime Minister Modi went to X and thanked his friend Donald Trump for Birthday Wish, the American president also took his social platform Truth and said that he had just had a wonderful call with his friend, Prime Minister Modi, adding that he was doing a great job.
“I just made a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job.”
Donald Trump also recognized Prime Minister Modi's remark that he supports his peaceful resolution to the Ukraine War and said: “Narendra: Thank you for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine! The President DJT”
Donald Trump's birthday call to PM Modi in the middle of the Tariff tension of India-US
Donald Trump's anniversary wish for Prime Minister Modi came when the two countries are going through a difficult repair, on the differences on agreements during negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and India buying Russian oil, that the United States opposes, because it thinks that this finances the Russian-Ukraine war.
Although in the midst of trade tensions and tariffs between India and the United States and repeated threats from the US administration such as Peter Navarro or the trade secretary in New Delhi on the purchase of Russian oil or the opening of his farmers and his newspaper market for American companies, it was Donald Trump who was blinked first and tried to mitigate America stands to India.
“ Will always be friends with PM Modi '', explains Donald Trump
In recent weeks, Donald Trump each time he spoke of India on high prices on American imports or continuing to buy Russia oil, has not forgotten to mention his good relationship with Prime Minister Modi.
In one of his remarks, Donald Trump recently said that Prime Minister Modi would still remain his friend.
On September 6, at the White House, US President Donald Trump speaking of the India-US relationship said: “I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister”.
“India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear,” said Trump.
“I don't think we did,” said Trump when he asked him about his social article of truth about “Losing India”.
“I get along very well with (Indian) Modi as you know, he was here a few months ago, we went to Rose Garden,” said Donald Trump.
Responding to President Trump's gesture, Prime Minister Modi went to X and said: “Enjoy and deeply return to President Trump's feelings and the positive assessment of our links.”
“India and the United States have a very positive and prospective complete and prospective strategic partnership,” added Prime Minister Modi.
