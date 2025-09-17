



The United Kingdom police arrested four people after the photos of President Donald Trump and the sex offender, sentenced Jeffrey Epstein, were screened on Tuesday evening on Windsor castle.

The projections included photos of Trump and Epstein; Of the two joined by First Lady Melania Trump with Epstein and her co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell; And an obscene birthday message, Trump would have sent Epstein in 2003 for a 50th anniversary book.

Trump arrived in London Tuesday for a state visit. He should spend most of Wednesday at the castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

Thames Valley police said on Tuesday evening in a statement that he arrested four adults suspected of malicious communications following a public blow in Windsor. Police added that they would conduct an investigation into the incident and that the four arrested people remain in detention.

We take any unauthorized activity very seriously around the castle of Windsor. Our officers responded quickly to stop the screening and four people were arrested, the statement said.

The inclusion of Trump's alleged birthday message comes after his release by the Chamber's surveillance committee last week after assigning the Epsteins domain for documents. Trump and the White House vehemently denied the authenticity of the message.

The Committee launched an investigation into the Epstein case after a tumult after the FBI and the Ministry of Justice declared above the Sumner that they would not publish more files related to the case. The decision triggered the indignation by many supporters of Maga on the campaign track last year, Trump swore more transparency in the Epstein case after the government has retained the information.

In addition to assigning the Epstein domain, the Committee ordered several former officials to testify, notably the former Attorney General Merrick Garland, the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and the former president Bill Clinton.

The supervisory committee published a transcription of his interview on Tuesday with one of these officials, former prosecutor General Bill Barr, who served during Trump's first term, Epstein died in prison by suicide in 2019 pending a trial for federal sex traffic. In his deposition, Barr said he was not aware of any evidence suggesting that Epstein bought women for Trump.

Trump said in 2019 that he had a fall with Epstein a long time ago and that he had not spoken to the financial in disgrace for 15 years. In July, Trump said their fall came after Epstein stole the staff of Trumps Mar-A-Lago Club.

The release of Epstein's so-called birthday book led to the dismissal of the UK ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson, who was dismissed last week for his relationship with Epstein. The book would have shown a message signed by Mandelson in which Epstein My Best Pal.

In 2019, Kings' brother, Prince Andrew, fell from his royal duties on his friendship with Epstein. Three years later, he was stripped of his military affiliations and his royal households of Queen Elizabeth II after her lawyers did not make it possible to persuade an American judge to reject legal action accusing him of sexual abuse.

Epstein's survivor Virginia Giuffre had allegedly allegedly abused her at the age of 17. He has repeatedly denied the allegation but has made a regulation outside the workforce with Giuffre. She died by suicide earlier this year.

