



Islamabad: A few days after Pakistan asked the Afghan Taliban to choose if they wanted to stand with their neighbor, or the militant group of Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) Out of La-Loi, a senior American official called Islamabad to request a political settlement with Kabul.

Zalmay Khalilzad, who was appointed American special representative of Afghanistan during the previous Trump administration, also called on Afghanistan to help Pakistan in such negotiations.

The former diplomat recently undertook a visit to Kabul alongside sending American hostage Adam Boehler, where he met key members of the Afghan Taliban regime.

In a tweet published after completing his visit, Khalilzad noted that the violence between the Pakistan security forces and the TTP had resulted in a large number of security personnel and citizens.

Imran echoes Khalilzads' opinions, the terms of dialogue with Kabul only to achieve lasting peace

To say that he thought that the continuation of a military solution to this challenge was a mistake, he called Islamabad to move on to a political strategy and to negotiate.

The Pakistani establishment has always advised the American and Afghan government before 2021 to negotiate and request political settlement with the Afghan Taliban. The time has come for Pakistan to consider doing the same, he said.

The time of the message is significant, because it comes only a few days after the PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Marshal Asim Munnir gave Kabul a brutal choice.

I want to give a clear message to Afghanistan to choose between Pakistan and TTP, said Prime Minister Shehbaz during a visit to Bannu alongside the army chief.

Although President Trump and US military officials such as the head of Centcom, General Michael Kurilla, have repeatedly made cooperation against Pakistan terrorism with the arrest of the operator Is-Khorasan who targeted Kabul Airports Abbey's message in 2021 being a message at the present Khalilzad seems to be the first indication that the United States Islamabad and Kabul to reach the board.

In Washington circles, Khalilzad is considered a hawk. He openly sympathizes with the founder of Pti imprisoned Imran Khan and has in the past critical words reserved in Pakistan.

In a tweet published last month, he said that Afghan Afghan operations against IS-Khorasan had pushed their leadership in Pakistan and alleged that the latter now became a refuge for the militant group.

Imran echoes the call for dialogue

Khalilzads' remarks have echoed the views of the former imprisoned Prime Minister, who also called dialogue to address the activism that currently torments the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party is in power.

In a tweet published Tuesday on his X account, Mr. Khan said that the operations initiated in the old tribal areas led to an increase in police, soldiers and civilians.

This approach can never establish peace. Sustainable peace only comes from dialogue, he said. He allegedly alleged that what was tempted to KP was only an attempt to discredit the PTI government, and said that a military operation would only close terrorism.

While the police are diverted to counter the growing threat of terrorism, governance and public order will collapse, he said. He urged all KP legislators to sit with the chief minister to resolve the challenges of the province urgently, and called his allies, namely Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz ayeen-i-Pakistan Mahmood Khan Achakzai to send a delegation of peace to Afghanistan.

Posted in Dawn, September 17, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1942563/us-official-calls-on-islamabad-to-engage-with-afghan-taliban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos