



An image of the American president Donald Trump alongside the financial financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on the castle of Windsor, after the arrival of the American president Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain on September 16, 2025.

Phil Noble | Reuters

Four people were arrested on Tuesday evening in the United Kingdom as part of the projection of an image on the castle of Windsor showing President Donald Trump with his notorious sexual offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The blow came as Trump began a state visit to the United Kingdom and as president was delighted by months of controversy on the decision of the Ministry of Justice not to publish file application related to Epstein.

The independent newspaper reported that, in addition to the image showing Epstein in 1997 with Trump at the President's Club Mar-A-Lago in Florida, other images projected on Windsor's castle have included the Mugshot of Trump since the time he was charged in Atlanta of crimes related to his efforts to cancel his electoral loss in 2020 in the state of Georgia.

The castle of Windsor, which is a royal residence of King Charles III, is located about 25 miles in London.

Thames Valley police, whose jurisdiction includes the castle, said in a statement: “Four adults were arrested for suspicion of malicious communications following a public blow to Windsor”.

“The four are still in detention at the moment,” said the police.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

“We take any unauthorized activity very seriously around the castle of Windsor,” said the superintendent in chief Felicity Parker. “Our officers responded quickly to stop the screening and four people were arrested.”

“We are carrying out an in-depth investigation with our partners on the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide other updates when we are able to do so,” she said.

Portrait of the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, on the left, and Donald Trump while they put together in Domaine Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997.

Davidoff Studios Photography | Archives photos | Getty images

Trump and Epstein had been friends for years before the two men fell in the mid -2000s.

Epstein, 66, committed suicide in a federal prison in Manhattan in August 2019, a month after being arrested for children's sex trafficking deposited by an American lawyer that Trump had appointed.

King Charles’s brother, Prince Andrew, was tainted by his own friendship with Epstein. In January 2022, Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, stripped her of her military affiliations and her royal patronages while fighting a New York trial which accused her of having sexually abused a minor girl when she was under the control of Epstein.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein during a party at Mar-A-Lago Club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.

Davidoff Studios | Getty images

Andrew denied any reprehensible act, but a month after the Queen's move, he settled the court of this prosecution by the accuser, Virginia Giuffre, on unknown conditions.

But this document also said that Andrew, 61, will make “a substantial donation to the charity of Ms. Giuffre in favor of victims' rights”.

Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed the British ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, after a committee of the American Chamber published documents related to Epstein, which included a letter from Mandelson in which he called the sex offender his “best friend”.

Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell purges a 20 -year prison sentence after being found guilty of having obtained minor girls to be sexually abused by him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/16/trump-jeffrey-epstein-windsor-castle-us-uk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos