The Imran grid cybercrime agency in prison





The image published by Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) shows the former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024.

Rawalpindi: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, refused to reveal who exploits his social media accounts during the interrogation within Adiala prison, saying that the revelation of their names would put the lives of these people in danger.

On Tuesday, a team of three members of the National Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), managed by the additional director Ayaz Khan, whose sub-players Muhammad Monibar Zafar and Muhammad Waseem Khan, visited Adiala prison to question the founder of PTI about his official round X. The investigation was launched after three tweets of the Khans account, containing strong criticisms of the personalities of the government and the establishment.

According to sources, Imran Khan insisted that he would only cooperate with the team if the questions were provided to him in writing.

Asked about his social media platforms, Khan categorically refused to identify those who exploit them. He explained that there was no designated messenger, adding, whenever someone meets me, he passes the message, which is then paraphrased and shared with the social media team. The interrogation became more conflict when the investigators asked if his accounts were led by a foreigner Jibran Ilyas. Khan denied it. The investigators also referred to her sister Aleema Khan, saying that she had told them that she had transmitted messages to Jibran Ilyas. Khan rejected this: Aleema has no role in politics.

The NCCIA maintains that its team was investigating strictly under the judicial directives and will again make the former Prime Minister in prison for a more in -depth investigation. Later, the NCCIA team left the installation without obtaining any desired information.

In his tweets, Imran Khan said that the Commonwealth's disclosed report during the February 8 elections had also opened the valves of electoral fraud and how his mandate of parts was stolen.

In another tweet, he said that he would not make any agreement.

The Supremo PTI advised its members of the party to remain united and asked for a large gathering at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which people from all over the country will participate.

He ordered all the AMPs, the MNA and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senators to sit with the chief minister to urgently resolve the challenges of the province. He asked the Allies under the supervision of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, should take a peace delegation in Afghanistan and seek solutions by dialogue.

Meanwhile, the senior PTI official and former president of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, transmitted a special Imran Khans message to the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeb.

The ambassador visited the Asads residence on his invitation with a delegation for a lunch. Among others, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, president of Tehreek-E-Tahafuz-eyeen-E-Pakistan; Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, vice-president; Raoof Hasan, Atif Khan, Mna Sardar Latif Khosa, Mna Charthry Ijaz Ahmad, Mna Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and Hussain Ahmad Yousafzai were present.

Asad, who is also secretary general of the Tehreek, warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and transmitted a special message from the founding president of the PTI to the ambassador. The meeting presented a constructive exchange of views on long -standing links between Pakistan and Afghanistan and explored the ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

The participants expressed their concern about a decrease in the volume of exchanges and frequent disturbances of the trade routes between the two neighboring countries. It was pointed out that uninterrupted trade and transit were essential, because the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people on both sides depended directly on these routes.

The Afghan ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to the country of the country to strengthen a constructive and prospective relationship with Pakistan. He recognized that many of the challenges were anchored to the recovery of the current government in 2021. He assured the host that Afghanistan remained ready to work closely with Pakistan in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation and that he would spare no effort to seek timely and lasting solutions to these long -standing questions. It was noted that in accordance with the Imran Khan directive, a high -level delegation led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai will soon undertake a visit to Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1344194-cybercrime-agency-grills-imran-in-jail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos