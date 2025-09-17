Trump News at a glance: the president promises to stop the radical left media after having tabled a NYT trial | Trump administration





After lodging a complaint of $ 15 billion against the New York Times, Donald Trump promised to prevent the radical media from the left from destroying the nation.

By bringing his social media platform Truth Social, the president said that he had received incredible comments on his case.

The predominant feeling and feeling are, it's time! He wrote. The radical left media work hard to destroy the United States, we will stop them at each level !!!

In a case filed in the courts of Florida, Trump accused the NYT of spreading false and defamatory content about it.

A NYT spokesperson said: this trial has no merit. There is a lack of legitimate legal complaints and is rather an attempt to suffocate and discourage independent relationships. The New York Times will not be dissuaded by intimidation tactics. We will continue to continue the facts without fear or favor and defend the right of journalists in the first amendment to ask questions on behalf of the American people.

The case is the last of several two billion dollars that Trump has launched against the American media since his return to the White House.

Donald Trump tabled a defamation trial of $ 15 billion against the New York Times in his last use of legal action targeting a major media. The American president accused him of being a spokesperson for the Democratic Party and of spreading false and defamatory content about him.

The New York Times said last week that it was threatened with legal lawsuits after articles on a coarse birthday note given to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The note brought to the signing, but the president denied being his author.

Trump arrives in the United Kingdom for a second state visit in the midst of demonstrations

Donald Trump arrived in the United Kingdom for an unprecedented second state visit. The American president and the first lady, Melania Trump, approached Tuesday evening at London Stansted airport on the Air Force One before a series of events over the next two days, in particular the fact of being organized by King Charles, military parades and a possible flypast by red arrows alongside the British and American Jets F-35.

This comes to the criticism in the United Kingdom of Trumps policies and rhetoric, with the Trump Coalition Stop gathering for a demonstration in Windsor on Tuesday and the group planning another demonstration in the center of London on Wednesday.

Kash Patel denies politicizing the FBI in the grills fiery by the Democratic senators

On Tuesday, a provocative Kash Patel denied the accusations of the Democratic senators according to which the dismissals of the best FBI agents were politically motivated and insisted that he was as director of the offices despite the information that the White House was worried about his management.

What I do is protect this country, to ensure historical reforms and fight against the armament of information by you, the director of the FBI, told the Judicial Committee of the Senate, where he made his first appearance since he was confirmed to direct the office in February. Its exchanges with senators are sometimes heated.

Measurement of republican prints to allow Marco Rubio to revoke passports

The chairman of the Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee has decided to reduce a disputed provision of the legislation which would have granted the Secretary of State for Scanning Powers to revoke the passports of American citizens concerning allegations of support for terrorism.

Representative Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, filed an amendment to eliminate the measure of his law on the policy provisions of the State Department after the generalized criticism of the defenders of civil freedoms, according to The Intercept. The original language would have given Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, the power to deny or to revoke the passports for individuals that the ministry determines material support for terrorist organizations.

The best democrat accuses Trump of dismantling efforts to continue sexual crimes

A high -level democrat on Tuesday accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of systematically dismantling efforts to continue sexual crimes and tracking down traffickers, while the president faces continuous pressures to make public investigation files related to the financial in disgrace Jeffrey Epstein.

Vaccination policies to reassess anti-Vax tactics, warn experts

US health officials would have planned to publish data on children's deaths and the serious side effects they would assign to COVVI-19 vaccines, which has alarmed among public health experts who claim that data accessible to the public do not support these complaints and the report can lead to an increase in anti-vaccine feeling.

