“ Netanyahu is like a parent of Hitler '', says the Turkish president





Istanbul Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan castigated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday for the recent attack on the Hamas negotiation team in Qatar, saying: “Ideologically, Netanyahu is like a parent of Hitler.” “Just as Hitler could not predict the defeat that was waiting for him, Netanyahu will face the same ultimate fate,” he added, returning from Doha, in Qatar, where he attended an emergency Arab-Islamic summit following the Israeli air strike last week. Erdogan called on the attack on Hamas negotiators “a blatant challenge to international order and international law” and said that the management of Israel had “transformed their radical state of mind in nothing more than a murderous network built on fascist ideology”. Qatar, as well as Egypt and the United States, meditated to end the current Israeli war against Gaza, where nearly 65,000 people have been killed since October 2023. UN resolution on the 2 -state solution Erdogan said the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the New York Declaration on a two -state solution marks a major change in the diplomatic landscape on the Palestinian issue. Approved by 142 countries, Erdogan stressed that the declaration reflects Türkiye's long -standing support for a solution to two states, which has now become the shared will of the world majority. In several Western countries which recently announced that they would recognize Palestine, the president said that it would exert more pressure on Israel and has committed to raising the question again to the UN. He expressed hope that “the front of humanity will gain broader support” at the United Nations General Assembly of this month. Türkiye cannot abandon Syria The Turkish president also said that efforts to integrate the homeless into the Damascus government is a key step for the territorial integrity of Syria. On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the homeless in state institutions, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting separatist conceptions. Erdogan added that Syria is faced with a complex process in which international diplomacy and local dynamics are closely linked, stressing that Türkiye “cannot abandon Syria” in front of this. Relations with Libya Erdogan also discussed Türkiye diplomacy in Libya, emphasizing the protection of sovereignty and the country's unity. “We are committed to protecting the sovereignty of Libya, territorial integrity and political unity, with all our actions guided by these objectives,” he said. He noted that Türkiye supported the government of legitimate Tripoli from the start, while recent policies also sought to open diplomatic channels with eastern Libya. “This reflects the multidimensional diplomatic efforts of Türkiye, the regional vision and the commitment to achieve peace,” said Erdogan. He added that the Benghazi administration approval of the 2019 maritime court agreement between Türkiye and Tripoli would be an “important gain under international law”. In 2019, a maritime agreement between Ankara and the government of Libya, based in Tripoli, enabled a joint offshore exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, while an agreement in 2022 has expanded cooperation to oil and gas and offshore projects. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

