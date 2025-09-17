Politics
Fill out the Jokowi false diploma trial, the applicant asks for written apology
Solo, kompas.com – The former president of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was again prosecuted before the Solo District Court (PN), Central Java, for the alleged use of false diplomas.
This trial was filed through the citizen trial mechanism by two former students of the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta, namely the best Tafan and Bangun Sutoto.
This case was recorded in the register with number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT, and the first hearing took place Tuesday (16/11/2025), around 11:30 WIB in the Suryadadi courtroom.
“Earlier, the case session opened its doors around 11:30 am Wib, in the Suryadi courtroom,” said PN Solo Public Relations, Subagyo, when it was contacted on Tuesday (16/19/2025).
In this case, Jokowi was determined as defendant I, Professor Ova Emilia of the Rector UGM as defendant II, Vice-Chancellor of the UGM, Professor Wening as a defendant III, and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) as a defendant IV.
The panel of judges who tried this case consisted in Putu Gde Hariadi, Sutikna and Fatarony. The defendants were present directly at the trial, with the exception of the national police.
“Then the jury against the case summoned the accused four who were not present, during the hearing on Tuesday September 30, 2025, to attend the trial,” continued Subagyo.
The following is the content of the petitum or the applicant's requests in the trial:
- Accept and grant the applicant's lawsuit for everyone.
- Declared the defendant One, defendant Two, Three defendant and Empat defendant, had committed acts against the law.
- Declares that the diploma referred to the P-1 is false.
- Condemned the defendant One to apologize in writing to the complainants.
|
