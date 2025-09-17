Imran Khan refuses to appoint who manages his social media accounts, says: “They would be kidnapped”





“Aleema has nothing to do with politics,” the founder of PTI told NCCIA investigators

The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, was presented after having appeared at the High Court of Lahore on March 17, 2023. The founder of AFPPTI accused the principal investigator of personal biases.

Rawalpindi: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to appoint those who exploit his social media, saying that if I say, they will be kidnapped, Geo News learned.

Khan, who has been in prison since August 2023, made these comments during a cyber-crime team investigation on the Adiala prison, said people familiar with Geo News.

A special team of three members of the National Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) led, according to sources, by additional director Ayaz Khan, as well as two sub-games, namely if Muneeb Zafar and if Muhammad Wasem Khan, visited the Adiala prison to question the founder of the PTI on posts and the functioning of his social accounts.

When the investigators pressed Khan, he became agitated, at some point, trying to leave the room. He accused the principal investigator of personal biases, saying that the additional director had filed a figure and cases of false account against him in the past.

I don't even want to see Ayaz Khan, his conscience is dead, the former Prime Minister told investigators.

Investigators also asked directly if nationals or foreign agencies were involved, especially if Jibran Ilyas or foreign services such as CIA, RAW or Mossad operated the accounts.

According to the transcription, Khan rejected the allegations, saying: My accounts are not led by Jibran Ilyas. Jibran Ilyas is the most patriotic […] And you know who is with Mossad.

The team also investigated how the prison messages reach the outside world.

Who removes your prison message? Investigators asked, according to the sources. Khan replied that there is no special mail. He said he was in long periods of cell isolation, is not authorized to respond to political leadership, and that when someone meets him, he simply sends the message to the social media team.

The sources also cited an exchange on Aleema Khan, when it was imprisoned that Khan was invited to ensure that his sister during the investigation named Ilyas as his account manager, and he said: “Aleema has nothing to do with politics”

When asked if the production of social media was intended to arouse unrest, Khan told investigators that he did not spread the troubles. The Prime Minister said that his posts criticize the operations of the tribal district governments and that for 20 years, I warned of not being part of other Powers wars.

He also said that party leaders republish his messages for fear of enduring the consequences themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/amp/624055-imran-khan-refuses-to-name-who-runs-his-social-media-accounts-says-they-would-be-kidnapped The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos