Donald Trump's approval rating increases with Latin voters





President Donald Trump faces a sharp drop in support for Latin American voters, with new polls showing that his approval rating has dropped sharply in recent months.

Why it matters

The support of Latin voters was recognized as essential to the Trump elections in November.

In the last elections, Hispanic voters in the United States generally supported Democratic candidates. For example, according to Pew Research Center, around 71% of Hispanic voters supported Barack Obama in 2012, and 66% supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. In 2020, 63% chose Joe Biden, according to Votacast.

In 2024, however, Trump made significant gains. His support among Hispanic voters increased to 43% – an increase of 8 points compared to 2020 and the highest level for a republican presidential candidate since this data was followed. Meanwhile, 55% supported the former vice-president Kamala Harris, narrowing the democratic advantage.

However, recent surveys suggest that Trump's momentum fades in what could be a worrying sign for the GOP before mid-term in 2026.

What to know

The new survey conducted by Somos Votant and the Global Strategy Group between August 26 and September 4 show that Trump's net approval rating among Latin voters rose from -11 points in February to -23 points in September.

Its favorability rating experienced a similar drop, from -12 points in February to -20 points in September.

Mike Marinella, the national press secretary of the National Committee of the Republican Congress, described the conclusions as “unwanted survey”, but Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votant, the group of Latin voter who had led the new poll, told Politico that the results could weaken the patients for all the republican candidates of 2026.

The results closely reflected a CNN survey last week showing a similar drop in Trump's approval among Hispanic voters. The latest Cygal survey, conducted from August 7 to 9, also showed that Trump's favorability with Hispanics has dropped considerably during the summer.

The Somos Votant survey shows that Latin independents and women and young Latin voters (18-29 years old) lead to this drop. The self -employed suddenly passed, from -6 in February to -36 in September. The women, who were already leaning on negative, moved away from Trump, from -21 to -37. Young voters show some of the steepest drops, from -6 to -33.

Latinos men also show signs of defection, with the overall approval of Trump, going from +2 to -6.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Oval Blank Office on September 15, 2025, in Washington, DC president, Donald Trump, speaks at the Oval Blanche office on September 15, 2025, in Washington, DC Alex Brandon / AP

The survey suggests that the decline among men is motivated by their concerns about the economy. Trump saw his approval rating among Latinos men on this issue rose from -1 in February to -10 in September.

This slide reflects a broader dissatisfaction with the economy. Sixty-four percent of Hispanic voters consider the American economy as “poor”, unchanged since May, while a growing majority believes that conditions get worse.

More than seven in 10 Latinos say that Trump prices increase the cost of goods, including 42% which say that prices are increasing “a lot”. Food, housing and household expenditure is at the top of the concern: 26% say they find it difficult to respond to basic costs, and only 12% describe themselves as living comfortably.

Wider concerns among voters

The wider economic background reinforces these anxieties. Consumer prices increased by 2.9% in August compared to last year – the highest annual gain since January – rates alone increased the short -term costs by around 2.3%. The affordability of the accommodation has also deteriorated, the income necessary to buy a house at a median price for 70% since 2019 at $ 114,000.

The labor market, once a light point, is weakening now. The United States added only 22,000 jobs in August after losing 13,000 in June, pushing unemployment at 4.3%, the highest level since 2021.

In August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published a historical revision, reducing 911,000 jobs of total employment dating from April 2024. These shocks are strongly landed on Hispanics, which are overrepresented in construction, service and blue passes sensitive to inflation and political disturbances.

Despite more than 30% of American GDP growth since 2019 and handling $ 2.4 billions of dollars in purchasing power, Latin households earn only $ 65,500 in median income, compared to $ 93,900 for white households, leaving them particularly vulnerable.

The aggressive application of Trump's immigration adds another layer of tension. Immigration raids and widen American customs, mass deportation operations and new detention establishments, including a controversial program of $ 45 billion to build large -scale camps such as “Alcatraz alligators” from Florida, were linked to the decrease in consumer confidence and expenses removed in Latin communities.

In the midst of these pressures, the survey shows that Latinos see a fundamental disconnection between their priorities and those of Trump. Half of the respondents want Washington to attack inflation and cost of living, and 39% of hierarchise jobs and the economy.

However, only 17% believe that Trump and the Republicans focus on inflation, and only 15% say they are focusing on jobs. Instead, Latinos are massively believing that Trump focuses on prices (51%) and the American -Mexican border (47%) – a gap that can explain why his approval ratings continue to erode.

This occurs while Trump has seen his global approval ratings drop recently. The Newsweek tracker is currently showing that 44% approve of his professional performance, while 53% disapprove of, with his net approval rating at -9 points.

It is down -8 points last week. The survey indicates that the negative feeling of the economy stimulates public opinion. A recent Fox newspaper revealed that the economy remains the dominant question for 37% of voters, exceeding all other questions.

What people say

Mike Marinella, the national press secretary of the National Committee of the Republican Congress told Politico that the investigation was an “unwanted survey” which “proves that the Democrats had no message, no leader and no plan to prevent Hispanic voters from heading to the Republicans”.

He added: “Democrats are desperate to turn a false story about Hispanic voters, but the reality is simple: the Republicans continue to gain their confidence while the Democrats have lost it for years.”

Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votant, told Politico that the results of the polls could open a “huge opportunity” for the Democratic candidates to come next year.

“What started earlier this year with self-employed and women really intensified and spread to essentially all the demographic subsets of the Latin electorate, including groups which once leaned towards him as Latin American men.

“This will not automatically result in support for Democrats, but there is a huge opportunity to transform what was a responsibility into a positive. There is an opportunity here for the Democrats to show an alternative.”

The dramatic change in favor of Trump among Hispanic voters could also be a bad sign for all republican candidates in 2026, added Morales.

“Voters really assimilate the Republicans and Trump as one,” she said.

What happens next

The mid-term elections are expected to take place in November 2026.

