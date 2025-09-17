



“

The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who heads the American delegation during the ongoing interviews with Chinese trade officials in Spain, said in an interview on Tuesday that he was convinced that a trade agreement with China was close.

“

With reciprocal prices that should come into force in November, Bessent told journalists that he expects that other talks will happen before that.

“ ''

Each of these talks has become more and more productive, “said Bessent at CNBC.” I think the Chinese now feel that a trade agreement is possible. “”

“

Translections in Spain should continue on Wednesday.

“

Bessent also reiterated that he expects a finalized Tiktok contract to be announced on Friday President Trump and Xi Jinping.

“

Tiktok is expected to disconnect on September 17, unless the parent company Bytedance is upsetting the majority property of the social media application or Trump is extending the deadline again. Oracle (ORCL), considered the forerunner in any agreement involving American application, increased 5% in pre-market trading.

“ ''

On Monday, China accused the United States of “unilateral intimidation” after Washington called the G7 and NATO allies to impose prices in Beijing on its purchase of Russian oil. Bessent noted that the United States would not go ahead with oil-related prices unless European countries do the same.

“

In the background, the Supreme Court examines a legal challenge to high issues at President Trump's prices, creating a resolution this fall.

“ ''

The High Court put the case on the right track for oral arguments in early November. This puts the case on an unusually quick track for resolution.

“

The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, warned in recent days that the United States should reimburse around the “half” of the tariff income he has collected if the rules of the Supreme Court have exceeded his authority, which was the decision of a Federal Court of Appeal and the International Trade Court.

“

The rates at stake are the “reciprocal” radical rates, the functions specific to the country that Trump described at different stages this year (which you can see in the graph below). These tasks range from 10% to 50%. Trump used a 1977 law known as “IEPA” the international law on the economic powers of emergency to justify the taxation of prices.

“

The Court of Appeal allowed the prices to stay in place while the case moves through the legal process.

“ ''

Read more: what Trump's prices mean for the economy and your wallet

“

Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world.

“ Live 1863 MAR updates, September 16, 2025 at 3:03 p.m. UTC US to consider new national security rates on automotive parts

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, September 16, 2025 at 1:13 p.m. UTC Bessent Known Confident that the US trade agreement is near

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that he was convinced that a trade agreement with China was near.

With reciprocal prices that should come into force in November, Bessent said in an interview with CNBC that he expects to expect new talks before.

Reviewing well, he said during a wide exchange on Squawk Box. Each of these discussions has become more and more productive. I think the Chinese now feel that a trade agreement is possible.

Mar, September 16, 2025 at 10:46 a.m. UTC Wall Street, corporate America brace for more pricing disorders

Reuters reports:

Wall Street is preparing for another bumpy journey before a next decision of the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of tariffs that could put American companies in disorders and raise issues on the country's budgetary health.

The diving of asset prices in early April following the price announcements of the President of the Liberation President, offers Wall Street a taste of what some believe they are in store if the courts choose to overthrow a pricing regime to which market players have used.

Since then, the administration has announced a range of commercial transactions and companies have found ways to absorb some costs. The markets have in turn recovered and went to high costs.

Read the rest here.

Mar, September 16, 2025 at 9:32 am UTC UE delays the proposal for sanctions in Russia to align with the G-7 priorities

The European Union announced on Tuesday that it would delay the presentation of its new sanctions in Russia after President Trump has put pressure on more strict European measures before the United States occurred with its own.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Mar, September 16, 2025 at 9:28 am UTC South Korea is resistant to American pressure to finalize the Japan style trade agreement

The Financial Times reports:

Read the rest here.

Mon, September 15, 2025 at 11:10 am Swatch UTC to increase prices in the United States after the prices, says the CEO

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Mon, September 15, 2025 at 9:29 a.m. UTC China finds that Nvidia violated the antitrust law in the survey of flea transactions while commercial discussions continue

China said on Monday that Nvidia (NVDA) had violated anti-monopoly laws with a very publicized agreement in 2020, increasing pressure on Washington during sensitive trade negotiations in Madrid.

The Nvidia stock dropped by almost 3% before the bell.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Mon, September 15, 2025 at 9:23 am UTC Bessent: United States on the problem of Tiktok with China

US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, confirmed on Monday that they were “very close” to solve the Tiktok problem with China, while commercial discussions resumed in Madrid.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Mon, September 15, 2025 at 9:07 am UTC China is opposed to the United States which pushes prices on the purchase of Russian oil

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Lun, September 15, 2025 at 8:20 a.m. UTC UTC US-CHINA TALKS Into recut Into Rocate on trade, Tiktok

US and Chinese officials gathered on Sunday to discuss trade, the economy and Tiktok in high -level talks in Madrid, said a senior treasure official, while diplomacy between the two countries improves.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Sam, September 13, 2025 at 4:04 p.m., the UTC Trump prices faced a legal threat that could erode the American financial basis

Bloomberg reports:

Read the rest here.

Ven, September 12, 2025 at 3:05 p.m. UTC Trump says that the loss of patience with Putin, the boarding bank, the oil sanctions

President Trump's tolerance with Russian President Putin is thin. On Friday, in an interview with Fox News, Trump made the comment that his patience with Putin would escape quickly and threatened Moscow new economic sanctions during the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Ven, September 12, 2025 at 11:28 a.m. UTC Swatch sells 39% Trump prices in Switzerland

The Swiss observer Swatch (UHR.SW, UHRZ.XC) began to sell a special edition watch with numbers 3 and 9 reversed on its dial, an ironic reference at the 39% tariffs of President Trump imposed on American imports from Switzerland last month.

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Ven, September 12, 2025 at 9:20 am UTC US, Japan reaffirms the fx commitments, leave room for interventions

Reuters reports:

Read the rest here.

Ven, September 12, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. UTC China gives a steep warning to Mexico on the prices that we will appease to soothe ourselves

China has sent a warning to Mexico telling them to “think twice” before taking prices, a sign that could point out Beijing's desire to retaliate on a decision he considers to yield to the requests of President Trump.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Read the rest here.

Ven, September 12, 2025 at 8:25 a.m. UTC US to urge the G7 to impose high prices on China and India on Russian oil purchases

FT reports:

Read the rest here.

Game, September 11, 2025 at 7:59 pm, revenues from UTC prices approached $ 30 billion in August the first month of “reciprocal” full price scheme

Yahoo Finance Ben Werschkul reports:

Read the rest here.

Game, September 11, 2025 at 3:14 p.m. UTC US will be trade with India, said the secretary of trade Lutnick in the CNBC interview

Of Reuters:

Read the rest here.

Game, September 11, 2025 at 2:35 p.m. UTC where the prices appeared in the IPC report in August

Inflation in August has resumed, according to the latest report of the Consumer Price Index (ICC), because the signs of President Trump's prices seemed to go to consumer prices.

Overall inflation increased by 0.4% of months in months and 2.9% from one year to the next, driven by higher costs for food, gas and refuge. In particular, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 1.6%, meat prices increased by 1%, clothing prices increased by 0.5%, prices for new vehicles increased by 0.3%and aerial decreases jumped 5.9%on a monthly basis.

“When I see that the prices of the clothes fall from half-for a hundred, you know, they are prices,” said the chief economist of the RSM, Joe Brusuelas, in Yahoo Finance. “When I see food prices, given the composition of the North American food supply chain, it is prices.”

Game, September 11, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. UTC Truffs The prices could push nearly a million Americans in poverty: report

A new analysis shows that 1 million Americans could be driven into poverty due to President Trump's radical rates.

CNN reports:

Read the rest here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/live/bessent-says-us-china-trade-deal-close-as-tiktok-talks-advance-175804405.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos