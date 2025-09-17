Politics
The United States and China are reaching a executive agreement for Tiktok's property
Madrid (AP) A framework agreement was concluded between China and the United States for the property of the population Tiktok social video platformUS Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent Weekend commercial scholarships in Spain.
Bessent said at a press conference after The last series of trade discussions Between the two biggest economies in the world concluded in Madrid that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would speak on Friday Maybe finalize the agreement. He said the goal was to go to the American Chinese Bytedance property.
We are not going to talk about the commercial terms of the agreement, said Bessent. It is between two private festivals. But commercial conditions have been agreed.
Li Chenggang, representative of Chinese international trade, told journalists that the parties had reached a basic consensus to resolve Problems related to Tiktok Cooperatively, reduce the obstacles to investment and promote related economic and commercial cooperation.
The meeting in Madrid is the Fourth cycle of commercial negotiations Between us and Chinese officials from Trump launched a pricing war on Chinese products in April. A fifth cycle of negotiations should occur in the coming weeks, said Bessent, the two governments providing for a possible summit between Trump and XI later this year or at the start of next year Solidify a trade agreement.
However, nothing has been confirmed and analysts say Trade goals possible could delay the visit.
Why a Tiktok affair is necessary
In Madrid, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the team was very focused on Tiktok and ensured that it was a just agreement for the Chinese but also completely respects American security problems.
Wang Jingtao, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Cyberespace Commission of Chinas, told journalists in Madrid that there was a consensus on the authorization to use intellectual property rights such as algorithm (Tiktoks) a main collision point in the agreement.
The parties have also agreed to entrust a partner to manage American user data and content security, he said.
During the democratic presidency of Joe Bidens, the congress and the White House used national security reasons to approve An American ban on Tiktok Unless his Chinese parent company sells his control participation.
US officials were concerned about the roots and ownership of the bytedances, highlighting the laws in China which oblige Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern has become the owner algorithm which fills what users see on the application.
Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly extended the deadline For having closed Tiktok. The current extension expires on Wednesday, two days before Trump and Xi were provided to discuss the final details of the framework agreement.
Although Trump did not directly address the deadline to come, he said he could delay the ban indefinitely.
Wendy Cutler, main vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, said that it seems that the two parties had found a way to transfer the property of an American company. “”
If it is correct, this would represent an important step to resolve a persistent bilateral dispute, she said.
Fentanyl and other problems are still not solved
Other long-term problems such as export controls, Chinese investments in the United States and chemicals used to make fentanyl have also appeared. Bessent said that money laundering, linked to drug trafficking, was an area of the extreme agreement. “”
Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, who directed the Chinese delegation, said the parties were frank, in-depth and constructive communications, according to the official Chinas news agency, Xinhua.
But Li, a representative of the international trade in Chinas, said that Beijing is opposed to the politicization and the armament of technology, trade and economic issues, adding that China would never seek at the expense of principle, the interests of businesses and international equity and justice.
He criticized the United States for exaggerating the concept of national security and imposed sanctions on more Chinese companies. Calling this a typical and unilateral intimidation practice, Li said that China had asked for restrictive measures.
The American party should not ask on the one hand in China to respond to its concerns, while continuing to remove Chinese companies, said LI.
While the weekend talks were underway, Trump said that the war in Ukraine would end if all NATO countries stopped buying Russian oil and placing prices on China from 50% to 100% to do so. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce described a classic example of unilateral intimidation and economic coercion on Monday. “”
A summit of leaders can be in sight
The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not say that Beijing had invited Trump to a state visit.
Analysts suggested that the summit of countries of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific in South Korea at the end of October could offer an opportunity.
The plan for another series of commercial discussions is encouraging but seems to reduce things, said Cutler, adding that more work is necessary for lower levels for a Trump-Xe meeting to take place and that there were other opportunities to meet next year.
For the moment, a short time ago to hammer a significant commercial agreement, she said. What we are more likely to see is a series of ad hoc deliverables, perhaps a Chinese commitment to buy more American soybeans and other products, an American agreement to adapt to the announcement of certain other high-tech US export controls and another 90-day reversal of the tariff break.
___
Boak and Tang reported Washington. The author of the Associated Press Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.
___
This story corrects Chinese President Xi Jinpings.
Josh Boak, Suman Nashadham and Didi Tang, the Associated Press
|
