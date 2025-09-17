The United States and China are reaching a executive agreement for Tiktok's property

Madrid (AP) A framework agreement was concluded between China and the United States for the property of the population Tiktok social video platformUS Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent Weekend commercial scholarships in Spain.

Bessent said at a press conference after The last series of trade discussions Between the two biggest economies in the world concluded in Madrid that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would speak on Friday Maybe finalize the agreement. He said the goal was to go to the American Chinese Bytedance property.

We are not going to talk about the commercial terms of the agreement, said Bessent. It is between two private festivals. But commercial conditions have been agreed.

Li Chenggang, representative of Chinese international trade, told journalists that the parties had reached a basic consensus to resolve Problems related to Tiktok Cooperatively, reduce the obstacles to investment and promote related economic and commercial cooperation.

The meeting in Madrid is the Fourth cycle of commercial negotiations Between us and Chinese officials from Trump launched a pricing war on Chinese products in April. A fifth cycle of negotiations should occur in the coming weeks, said Bessent, the two governments providing for a possible summit between Trump and XI later this year or at the start of next year Solidify a trade agreement.

However, nothing has been confirmed and analysts say Trade goals possible could delay the visit.

Why a Tiktok affair is necessary

In Madrid, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the team was very focused on Tiktok and ensured that it was a just agreement for the Chinese but also completely respects American security problems.

Wang Jingtao, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Cyberespace Commission of Chinas, told journalists in Madrid that there was a consensus on the authorization to use intellectual property rights such as algorithm (Tiktoks) a main collision point in the agreement.

The parties have also agreed to entrust a partner to manage American user data and content security, he said.

During the democratic presidency of Joe Bidens, the congress and the White House used national security reasons to approve An American ban on Tiktok Unless his Chinese parent company sells his control participation.

US officials were concerned about the roots and ownership of the bytedances, highlighting the laws in China which oblige Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern has become the owner algorithm which fills what users see on the application.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly extended the deadline For having closed Tiktok. The current extension expires on Wednesday, two days before Trump and Xi were provided to discuss the final details of the framework agreement.