Prabowo is expected to launch the firm's reshuffle today, inaugurate the new ministers





Tempo.co, jakarta – Indonesian President Prabowo suffered his red and white cabinet to the State Palace in the center of Jakarta on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The Head of State should inaugurate the vacant ministerial posts, namely the Minister of Coordination of Political Affairs and Security and the Minister of Young and Sports. The head of the Development Control Agency and the Special Survey (BAPPISUS), ARIES MARDADIISHEO, said that the reshuffle was the president's prerogative. “We will see. You can ask the Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi,” he told the presidential palace of the center of Jakarta on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Several Tempo Sources have mentioned that Djamari Chaniago as a candidate for the management of the new Minister of Coordination of Political Affairs and Security, to replace former Minister Budi Gunawan. The position is currently active by the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. The same sources also float Erick Thohir and Rahayu Saraswati, as the rumor would be in the running for the new Minister of Young and Sports to replace Dito Ariotedjo. On this subject, the ram mastiffing reiterated that the posts of vacant minister were the prerogative of the president. Meanwhile, the Minister of Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi has not yet answered TempoConfirmation of names. President PRABOWO SUBIANTO has already inaugurated four ministers and a vice-minister at the Central Jakarta State Palace on Monday afternoon, September 8, 2025. The inauguration took place after PRABOWO reorganized the composition of ministers, ministers and assistant ministers. Those who were replaced included the Minister of Coordination of Political Affairs and Security Budi Gunawan; The Minister of Cooperatives Budi Arie; The Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo; The Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani, and the Minister of Migrant Workers, Abdul Kadir Karding protection. The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, assured that the reshuffle of the cabinet is not intended to reject the ministers inherited from the administration of former president Joko Widodo. He said the new ministers are the “best children in the nation”, adding that selection of aid is the prerogative of Prabowo. The ministers and submininists were inaugurated on the basis of presidential decree number 86 of 2025. This decree appointed Mochamad Irfan Yusuf as Minister of Hajj and Omra; Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak as a subminister of Hajj and Omra; Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as Minister of Finance; Mukhtarudin as Minister for Migrant Workers Protection; and Ferry Juliantono as Minister of Cooperatives. Eka Yudha Saputra contributed to the drafting of this article. Choice of the publisher: An unnecessary reshuffle Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

