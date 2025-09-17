Prabowo revises the objective of economic growth in 2025 Indonesia at 5.3%





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian President Prabowo Subaianto revised the objective of economic growth from 2025 to 5.3%. This is stipulated in the presidential regulations (Perpres) number 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the 2025 government work plan (RKP). This regulation is an update of perpres number 109 of 2024, which takes place in October 2024 under President Joko Widodo. During the Jokowi era, the RKP 2025 set the economic growth target of 5.3-5.6%. Consequently, in this new RKP, Prabowo set the objective of economic growth at 5.3%, the lower limit. “The achievement of the objective of economic growth of 5.3% in 2025 is supported by continuous strengthening of macroeconomic stability by ensuring that macro in tax indicators continue to guarantee the sustainability of long -term development”, as indicated in the attachment of losses number 79 of 2025, quoted Wednesday, September 17, 2025. In addition to economic growth, Prabowo has also revised the exchange rate of the rupee. In the previous RKP, the exchange rate of 2025 for the Roupie was targeted at an RP15,300-15 900 range by US dollar. In the new RKP, however, the exchange rate of the rupee is set between 16,000 RP and 16,900 RP per US dollar. Indonesia statistics (BPS) indicated that economic growth had reached 5.12% in the second quarter of 2025. Previously, the Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa was optimistic that Indonesia’s economic growth could reach 8% in the coming years. One of the measures taken to stimulate economic growth is to place public funds of 200 billions of rupees in the State Bank Consortium (Himbara). Purbaya believes that this step will stimulate the economic growth of Indonesia and create many employment opportunities, exceeding the 5%stagnation limit. “To reach a level of growth of 6%, 6.5%, we can use measures and policies like this, later, when carried out, to reach 7%and 8%, we can use other methods,” said Purbaya at the Big Conference on the theme of the “National Economic Transformation: inclusive Growth around 8%” in Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta, Thursday, September 11. 2025. Here are the national development objectives and macroeconomic targets for 2025 on the basis of losses 79/2025: Economic growth 5.3%

Poverty rate 7 to 8%

Open the unemployment rate from 4.5 to 5%

Inflation rate 2.5 more or less 1% over one year over

Exchange rate of 16,000 to 16,900 RP per US dollar

Exchange reserves: 162.4 billion US dollars

Current account balance: 0.78% of GDP

State income: 12.36% of GDP

Tax revenues: 10.24% of GDP

Apbn excess / deficit: 2.53% of GDP

Public debt stock: 39.15% of GDP

Investment growth (PMTB): 5.61% Aqila Izatul Rahman contributed to the drafting of this article Choice of the publisher: The Himbara RP200TN stimulus hoped to benefit the industries with a high intensity of labor Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2049632/prabowo-revises-indonesias-2025-economic-growth-target-to-5-3-percent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos