The PM Modi is 75 years old: Donald Trump Diads “ Friend '', Georgia Meloni publishes a selfie; The wishes range from world leaders | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th anniversary on Wednesday with a wave of wishes from around the world, while presidents, primary ministers and spiritual leaders welcomed his leadership and contributions to the ascent of India on the world scene.

US President Donald Trump directed the choir of greetings, revealing that he had a “wonderful” telephone call with PM Modi earlier. Calling Prime Minister Modi his “friend”, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I just made a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wanted him a very happy birthday! He did a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support to end the war between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT. “”In his response to X, Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump for the call and said India was “fully committed” to deepen the strategic partnership with the United States.

“I wish him health and energy”: Giorgia meloni



Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, also wished Prime Minister Modi for his birthday and shared a selfie. “Happy 75th anniversary to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, determination and ability to direct millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and respect, I wish him health and energy continue to guide India towards a brilliant future and to further strengthen relations between our nations,” she wrote in an article on X.

Putin greets PM Modi the 75th anniversary



Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Modi and praised his “huge personal contribution” to strengthening the partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.In a message published on the Kremlin website, Putin said: “Dear Prime Minister, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your 75th anniversary.”“You make a great personal contribution to strengthen the special special strategic partnership between our countries, to the development of mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various fields,” he said.He added that Prime Minister Modi had won the great respect of his “compatriots and and a huge authority on the world scene” through his activities as head of government.

“Many more years of friendship and progress”: Australia



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a video message, the Prime Minister praised the Prime Minister as a “friend” and praised the role of the Indian community in Australia. “I look forward to many years of friendship and progress,” he said.“Happy birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such strong friendship with India and we are grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia. I can't wait to make up for you soon, the Prime Minister, and many other years of friendship and progress, “said Albanese in his message.

'Kia Ora, Namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi': New Zealand



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised the “wisdom of leadership” of Prime Minister Modi and said that he was impatient to associate India on security and prosperity. He recalled his visit to India earlier this year and invited Prime Minister Modi to visit New Zealand soon.In his message, he said, “Kia Ora, Namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th anniversary on my part and all your friends through New Zealand. An important step is a moment to think about the wisdom of your leadership while you are looking to guide India to become a developed country by 2047. ““I am really enthusiastic about the fact that New Zealand joins forces more to India to achieve this vision when we seek to guarantee that our two great nations are reaching the security and prosperity we are looking for,” he said.Recalling his visit to India, Luxon said: “I hope I could be able to send back the very warm hospitality that you extended to me in March by organizing you here in New Zealand. But in the meantime, I wish you a very, very happy birthday.”

“This relationship will always have a special place”: United Kingdom



Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Prime Minister Modi as a “good friend” for him and Great Britain, recalling the G20 Presidency of India in 2023 as a “superb event adapting to India's position on the world scene”. “It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th anniversary. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend for me and in Great Britain,” he said. “I am delighted to see the bonds of the United Kingdom-India force in force. I know that we both appreciated the recent series of tests from England-India, a reminder of the number of things that our two countries share. As a person of a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart. I will always remember with travel emotion in India as Prime Minister of the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event that suited India's position on the world scene. Modiji, I wish you all the best for your birthday and I can't wait to see you soon, “added Sunak.

'My good friend Narendra': Israel



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered personal greetings. “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You have accomplished so many things for India in your life, and we have accomplished a lot of friendship between India and Israel. I can't wait to see you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even higher peaks. Happy birthday, my friend, “he said.

The wish of the Dalai Lama to PM Modi



The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama praised the “remarkable religious pluralism” of India and the role of PM Modi in the strengthening of the country's world confidence. “India presents an example of harmony and stability in the world,” he wrote in his letter.“I have witnessed the major development and prosperity that have taken place over the years. I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that have occurred in recent times. The success of India has also contributed to global development,” he said.“I consider myself a proud messenger of India, and regularly expresses my admiration for India, the most populous and largest democracy in the world, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism. India presents an example of harmony and stability in the world, “he added.

'I wish you good health and continuous strength': Bill Gates



Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and former CEO of Microsoft, joined, wishing Prime Minister Modi “continues to make the strength” and rent the partnership of India with the Gates Foundation to advance health, development and innovation across the world.“The Prime Minister Modi, my best wishes to you at your 75th anniversary. I wish you good health and continuous strength when you direct the fantastic progress of India and contribute to global development. The Gates Foundation greatly appreciates our partnership with the Government of India. Together, we support progress to Viksit Bharat and share the lessons and innovations for the countries of the South.