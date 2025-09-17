On September 16, 2025, the member of the political office of the CPC central committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met the Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chantol in Beijing.

Wang Yi declared that the foolproof friendship between China and the solid, deeply rooted and flourishing Cambodiaremans. The successful state visit of President Xi Jinping in Cambodia in April of this year injected a strong dynamic into the construction of a community of China-Cambodie every time with a common future in the new era. China is ready to work with Cambodia, under the direction of the strategic consensus of the leaders of the two countries, to strengthen high -level exchanges and improve mutual trust. The two parties should continue to take advantage of the role of the intergovernmental coordination committee China-Cambodia, accelerate the implementation of cooperation projects in various fields, make good use of the planning of the “industrial development corridor” and the “fish and rice corridor” and offer more tangible results.

Wang Yi said that China and Cambodia have held together through thick and thin, translating each other with the greatest sincerity, and have always been firmly supported each other on questions concerning their resident interests. China firmly supports Cambodia in the safeguard of its national sovereignty, its security and its development interests. China and Cambodia both oppose the unilateralism of certain countries and the preparation of practices, oppose the steering wheel of history and oppose the exploitation of prices around the world.

Sun Chantol has sincerely congratulated China for the successful accommodation of the Shanghai Tianjin Summit cooperation organization and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and anti-fascist world war. He expressed his gratitude for the precious support and long-term assistance of China, and said that Cambodia would firmly respect the One-China principle. Noting that the Belt and Road initiative serves as a rescue buoy for the development of Cambodia, he said that Cambodia will continue to advance belt and high -quality road cooperation with China. The tariff war has brought enormous challenges to Cambodia and the world, and Cambodia is willing to resolve differences through negotiations, but will not sacrifice its own interests and those of China. Cambodia is willing to work with China to continue to take advantage of the coordination role of the Intergovernmental Coordination Committee, to promote cooperation on projects such as the Funan Techo water resources management project, improve cooperation levels in the commercial community, investment and other areas shared in the new era.

The two parties also exchanged views on the border of Cambodia-Thailand. Cambodia and Thailand are close neighbors, and there are no insurmountable obstacles or insoluble problems between the two countries. He expressed the hope that the two parties will seize the opportunities to accelerate the reconciliation process. He added that the China's special envoy leads the third cycle of mediation and that China is ready to actively provide assistance according to the will of the two parties. Sun Chanthol thanked China for its important role and expressed its desire for Cambodia to resolve the dispute with Thailand by dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible.