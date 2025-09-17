The legal expert suggests that the civil diploma of the applicant Gibran learns of a legal action against Jokowi





KOMPAS.TV -Gegal Expert at Jenderal Soedirman University (not simple) Purwokerto, Professor Hibnu Nugroho reminded Subhan Palal as a Civil Applicant Gibran Rakabuming concerning secondary diplomas, to learn from the 7th pursuit in diploma diploma, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Professor Hibnu evaluated Subhan so deeply to examine the details of the Diploma of Secondary Studies (SMA). “Apparently, Pak Subhan is very careful, examining the details of secondary equality. It is true that in education, there is an equalization,” he said, in the Sapa Indonesia Pagi, Kompas TV dialogue, Wednesday (08/17/2025). “Thus, qualifications later, the Singaura Dikdasmen high school must be presented, if the qualification is in qualification in high school,” he added. If later, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (Dikdasmen) considers the Gibran diploma not to enter the qualifications of the secondary, the concept submitted by Subhan is included as an act against the law. Read also: Gibran thinks that the applicant's request concerning the change of legal advisor in the diploma trial “So it is not false if it is subject to the district court of Jakarta Central. But, Mr. Subhan, it could also be necessary to learn from the trial of yesterday against his father, whether in the qualification of the district court or not,” he said. “I think it will also learn yesterday, will not leave Pak Subhan's efforts, because in the civil concept that accuses must prove. What proves must be clear later, so you know, including the requested loss,” he said. Hibnu also supports a civil prosecution filed by Subhan something extraordinary. Since the trial value of RP125 submitted will be given to the interests of the nation and the State. “It is an intelligent idea, but it must be balanced, the concept of this request is whether the jurisdiction of the district court or is included in the administrative jurisdiction of the State, because we see the diploma earlier, the qualifications of the diploma,” said Hibnu. “If you see her actions, okay. But if it is seen from the test, it is a diploma. Therefore, the applicant must really limit, which means,” continued Professor Hibnu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/nasional/617959/pakar-hukum-sarankan-penggugat-perdata-ijazah-gibran-belajar-dari-gugatan-terhadap-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos