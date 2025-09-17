Narendra Modi Biopic 'Maa Vande' Unveiled with Unni Mukundan to play





Silver Cast Creations unveiled “Maa Vande”, a biographical film telling the life of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the film actor in Malayalam Unni Mukundan who should represent the political leader. The announcement was timed to coincide with Modi's birthday, on September 17, producers positioning the project as a large -scale production featuring international standards and advanced VFX technology. According to the filmmakers, the biopic will trace the journey of Modi “from childhood to become the leader of the nation”, with a particular accent on his relationship with his deceased mother, Heeraben Modi, who is described as “an unequaled source of inspiration throughout his journey”. Mukundan is known for his work in Malayalam cinema, including action films like “Marco” and “Garudan”. Kranthi Kumar CH should write and direct the project, with Veer Reddy M. producing under the banner Silver Cast Creations. The technical team includes the director of photography KK Senthil Kumar, the composer Ravi Basrur, the editor -in -chief Sreekar Prasad and the production designer Sabu Cyril. King Solomon will manage action sequences. Production plans require a pan-Indian version with versions in several languages, including English, with the declared objective of “offering an unforgettable cinematographic experience to the public via this inspiring biopic”. Executive producers Gangadhar NS and Vanisri B. are attached to the project, as well as the TVN Rajesh line producer and the Narasimha Rao co -director M. Omung Kumar's 2019 biopic, “PM Narendra Modi”, presented Vivek Oberoi as Prime Minister. Political biopics have become a notable trend in Indian cinema, with recent titles such as “accidental Prime Minister” on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, “Thackeray” on the founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, and “Main Atal Hoon” on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaye.

