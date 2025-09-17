Politics
The tiktok agreement could face major obstacles on issues on the challenges of billionaires in China Bytedance
President Trump's very tuned Tiktok agreement could be faced with a last -minute hitch and it has to do with billionaires, China's taxes and hawks at Congress, on money learned.
The billionaire Jeff Yass, a major of Trump Backer in the 2024 elections who heads the giant investment company, Susquehanna Partners is one of those who could face the anger of the Congress or an important American tax if they are forced to sell their current issues in Tiktoks Beijing, bydance, in order to buy guests.
The same goes for Bill Ford by General Atlantic Partners and Private Equity Powerhouse KKR. All were large investors in Bytedance and they planned to “launch” their actions in the new company controlled by the United States to avoid heavy taxes on capital gains.
Susquehanna has a 15% stake in Bytedance and General Atlantic occupying an equally important position. KKR's participation is around 1.7%.
The question is whether a roll-over behaves with the current law demanding that the American majority controls Tiktok. At least on paper, Chinese actions could find themselves, because most of the new company's equity when you launch the 19.9% participation promised to the continent that will be held by Bytedance.
The White House, for its part, believes that the agreement behaves with the law. “There is no way that the law prevents American investors from controlling the new company using their Chinese actions,” said an initiate of the White House. “These are American investors, under the law which does not constitute an additional Chinese property which must stop at 19.9%.”
Others involved in the agreement are not so safe. Congress concerns rise so that the agreement always violates the legislation designed to prohibit Tiktok if it is not completely divorced from China.
“If these guys who have Bytedance shares want, they will likely have to sell,” said a potential equity in equity on money. “If this thing seems to be in the majority or even close to the Chinese, the Congress will go crazy.”
“I simply do not see how they sell a company that is controlled by mainly using Bytedance as well as equity,” added the investor in equity.
A representative of General Atlantic had no comments. The representatives of Susquehanna and KKR had no immediate comments.
China Hawks at the Congress has declared in recent days that they would carefully examine the framework of a tiktok led by the United States that President Trump announced earlier this week. Many want Tiktok to close because in addition to spying, they believe that it is used as dirt to users of the United States who are mostly young adults and children.
Yass, Ford and the residents of KKR could, of course, keep their stocks bytedance and make a new investment in the American company which was worth around 50 billion dollars to appease the congress.
Another possible solution is that they do not sell all their actions and do not come to the new company, which would mean that Bytedance actions could represent up to 49% of equity, which could satisfy Hawks China and their concerns about property.
Or they could overcome their Chinese shares and let President Trump affirm that the agreement is legal.
As indicated by money this week, the president of China Xi Jinping agreed to allow the giant of Oracle Control technology and to rewrite the very important algorithm of the application, the secret sauce which organizes videos according to user preferences, but which legislators affirm are used by the Chinese to spy on American users. Oracle is also one of the main investors in the new company.
This algorithm problem was considered a major obstacle to obtain an agreement until the possible problem on the part of Bydance emerged on Tuesday.
