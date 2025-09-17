Politics
The history of Ahmad Erani Yustika Secretary General of ESDM, the former UB who have become intellectuals through time
Malang (Beritajatim.com) – The President of the Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) now has a new skipper. He is Professor Ahmad Erani Yustika, a figure whose history extend from the academic ivory tower to the central circle of power.
His appointment by President Prabowo Suubianto was under the spotlight, not only because of the strategic position he wore, but because he was an intellectual cross time.
The old proud of the University of Brawijaya (UB) are widely known as one of the economic thinkers of the era of President Joko Widodo.
Now Professor Erani is entrusted to continue his services under the new government. Born in Ponorogo in 1973, the intellectual journey of Erani Yustika began in his Alma Mater, Department of Economics and Development Studies, Faculty of Economy, Universitas Brawijaya, where he graduated in 1996.
From the start, he showed an extraordinary passion in the world of ideas, which he paid in a written form. Until now, more than 750 articles and 30 pounds have been born from their thoughts.
His academic brilliance led him to fly to Germany, he finished the Masters study (MSC) and the doctorate (PH.D) at the University of Gtingen with the specialization of the institutional economy. Armed with this knowledge, he returned to the service of his campus.
His achievements did not play games, ranging from exceptional teachers to Universitas Brawijaya and at the national level in 2006 and 2009. Then, he was confirmed as a teacher of institutional economics at a relatively young age, namely 37 years, in 2010.
Professor Erani is a portrait of academics who are not at home only. He chose to dive directly into the system to apply his ideas. The first bridge was when he was executive director of the Indef (Institute for Development of Economics and Finance) from 2008 to 2015, an influential institution of the economic tank.
When the administration of President Joko Widodo took place, his name was withdrawn in the bureaucracy and immediately occupied a crucial role. Director General of Village Community Development and Empowerment (20152017) at the Ministry of Villages, PDT and Transmigration.
Professor Erani would have been Director General of Development of Rural Areas (20172018) in the same ministry. The peak of its proximity to the power was when it became a special staff of President Joko Widodo in the economic field (20182019), it helped to formulate a national strategic policy.
Subsequently, he continued to serve as chief of the secretariat of the Indonesian vice-president (Setwapres). All these traces have confirmed it as one of the main bureaucrats in the Jokowi era.
Although synonymous with the previous government, Erani Yustika's expertise has been proven to go beyond the political barrier. President Prabowo Suubianto considered his capacity as a precious asset for the nation. Before his official appointment as ESDM Secretary General, Prabowo had given him the task of the secretary of the working group Hiliization and national energy security.
The mandate is the initial signal and a smooth transition bridge. Now, as secretary general of the ESDM, Erani Yustika breaks the old tradition which is generally filled with internal career officials.
Professor Erani Yustika is proof that an intellectual with a solid assessment is capable of serving through the Times, responding to the call of the task of anyone the leader of his country.
It should be able to bring a new institutional economic perspective to deal with the complex challenges of the energy sector, ranging from the transition of energy to downstream mineral resources. [dan/aje]
