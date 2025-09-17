Ankara stops the ship, Athens on alert





The questions turned on the turkey on Tuesday on Tuesday decided not to carry out oceanographic research provided in the Aegean Sea, despite a navigation notice which indicates that operations would begin early on Monday. According to Navtex 0863/25, published by Turkeys Hydrographing Service in Izmir, the research ship Piri Reis was to start scientific surveys west of the Lesvos and Chios islands on Monday morning. Instead, the ship was shown anchored in Izmirs Marina until Tuesday evening. The international maritime organization has listed the ship as immobilized due to technical problems. Ankara, however, said that the delay was not political, stressing that wind and current conditions must respect specific thresholds before the start of work. The project can start whenever the appropriate Turkish sources have been deemed appropriate. Uncertainty initially raised an concern to Athens. Friday, after receiving the Ankaras plans at the start of the Ankaras, the Greek military leaders were invited to draw possible answers in case the tensions deteriorate. As part of these precautions, Greece temporarily withdrew two frigates assigned to migrant patrols off the Libyic coast. In the end, the presence of Turkish ships in Izmir suggested that diplomatic channels between Athens and Ankara were perhaps at stake. Multiple contacts are already underway before a meeting scheduled for next week in New York between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, the delay coincides with increased regional discussions in the maritime areas in the eastern Mediterranean. The announcement of the American energy giant chevron of interest south of Crete has further accelerated talks. Analysts suggest that the American political and commercial participation could serve as a catalyst, although progress depend on the will of the parties directly involved to conclude agreements. Wednesday, in Athens, the Greek foreign minister George Gerapettis should welcome his Libyan counterpart, the interim minister Taher Salem Al Baour. Greek officials say that the goal is not a philological discussion but rather the presentation of the cards showing Greece positions on the maritime areas adjacent to Libya. After the meeting, the first technical discussions between the Greek and Libyan committees on the exclusive delimitation of the economic zone should be defined.

