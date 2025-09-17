The BJP celebrated with “Sewa Pakhwada” as president, the opposition leaders greet him

BJP leaders and members of other parties extended birthday wishes to Modi, which led its party to geographic expansion and unprecedented electoral success since 2014.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Modi with his visionary leadership, his dedication to the nation and his hard work had given the country a new energy and showed him a new management.

He improved the capacities and respect for India worldwide, and his commitment to the well-being of people and the poor is exemplary, said Singh.

The Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, said that Modi has been working tirelessly for the well-being of people for more than five decades, and that he is a living inspiration of the “nation first” motto for each citizen.

In articles on X, Shah described it as a symbol of sacrifice and dedication, and inspiration for compatriots.

The Minister of the Interior said that from RSS to party and government, Modi's journey in life shows the possibility of extensive transformations when resolution is as unshakeable as Himalayas and vision is as vast as the ocean.

“The whole nation is proud of Modi, which has made changes unimaginable to the life of citizens' crores and connected them to the construction of a developed and autonomous India,” he said.

Shah said that for four decades, he has had the opportunity to observe Modi in various roles – whether as RSS Pracharak, the secretary general of the BJP organization, Minister of Gujarat, or as Prime Minister of the country for 11 years.

“Modi has always placed the nation first and itself. Workers like me are lucky to have had the chance to work with him in every role he has played,” he said.

The president of the BJP, JP Nadda, said that Prime Minister Modi had taken many transformative measures to build an “Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat” with the aim of the progress of each section of the company.

Under his direction, the spiritual and cultural heritage of India has received world prestige, he added.

The Minister of Union, Nitin Gadkari, praised Modi as the most popular leader in the world and hoped that India under his leadership will become autonomous and a “Vishwaguru”, eradicating terrorism and corruption.

The president of the congress, Malikarjun Kharge, and the head of the opposition to Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also granted their greetings to Prime Minister Modi.

In an article on X, Kharge said: “The best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his birthday. That he has good health and a long life.”

In an article on X, Rahul Gandhi said: “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a happy birthday and good health”.

Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta said Prime Minister Modi was still with Delhi and took care of the city's needs in the past 11 years.

Delhi wants to thank the Prime Minister for his birthday for the Center contributions to the development of infrastructure and other initiatives to facilitate the lives of the inhabitants of the city, she said.

In his birthday greetings, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, described Prime Minister Modi as the splash of hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

He said that Modi's “unequaled” determination, sensitive leadership and unwavering dedication to the nation especially and the spirit of public well-being raised the “ New India 'to new peaks of hope, self-confidence and self-sufficiency.

The leader of the opposition and president of the Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav, also wanted life “healthy, significant, harmonious, inclusive and positive for the PM.

Keshav PRASAD MAURYA and BRAJESH PATHAK KESHAV CMS also went to social networks to greet the PM for its birthday.

The actor who became a politician Hema Malini described the mandate of the PM Modi as a transformative period which positioned India as a world power. In a video message, the MP of the BJP said that Modi's vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” Heavy citizens authorized across the country.

Modi is the third longest Prime Minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and second in terms of uninterrupted mandate.

If the BJP became the main challenger of the Congress under the double direction of Atal Bihar Vajpayee and LK Advani at the end of the 80s, he left the main opposition party far behind in popular support and the domination of the survey under Modi since he directed his first majority of Lok Sabha in 2014.

While the BJP underwent a backhand in the polls of Lok Sabha in 2024 by failing halfway, he since recovered his Mojo under Modi by winning impressive victories during the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.