Politics
The BJP celebrated with “Sewa Pakhwada” as president, the opposition leaders greet him
BJP leaders and members of other parties extended birthday wishes to Modi, which led its party to geographic expansion and unprecedented electoral success since 2014.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Modi with his visionary leadership, his dedication to the nation and his hard work had given the country a new energy and showed him a new management.
He improved the capacities and respect for India worldwide, and his commitment to the well-being of people and the poor is exemplary, said Singh.
The Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, said that Modi has been working tirelessly for the well-being of people for more than five decades, and that he is a living inspiration of the “nation first” motto for each citizen.
In articles on X, Shah described it as a symbol of sacrifice and dedication, and inspiration for compatriots.
The Minister of the Interior said that from RSS to party and government, Modi's journey in life shows the possibility of extensive transformations when resolution is as unshakeable as Himalayas and vision is as vast as the ocean.
“The whole nation is proud of Modi, which has made changes unimaginable to the life of citizens' crores and connected them to the construction of a developed and autonomous India,” he said.
Shah said that for four decades, he has had the opportunity to observe Modi in various roles – whether as RSS Pracharak, the secretary general of the BJP organization, Minister of Gujarat, or as Prime Minister of the country for 11 years.
“Modi has always placed the nation first and itself. Workers like me are lucky to have had the chance to work with him in every role he has played,” he said.
The president of the BJP, JP Nadda, said that Prime Minister Modi had taken many transformative measures to build an “Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat” with the aim of the progress of each section of the company.
Under his direction, the spiritual and cultural heritage of India has received world prestige, he added.
The Minister of Union, Nitin Gadkari, praised Modi as the most popular leader in the world and hoped that India under his leadership will become autonomous and a “Vishwaguru”, eradicating terrorism and corruption.
The president of the congress, Malikarjun Kharge, and the head of the opposition to Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also granted their greetings to Prime Minister Modi.
In an article on X, Kharge said: “The best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his birthday. That he has good health and a long life.”
In an article on X, Rahul Gandhi said: “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a happy birthday and good health”.
Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta said Prime Minister Modi was still with Delhi and took care of the city's needs in the past 11 years.
Delhi wants to thank the Prime Minister for his birthday for the Center contributions to the development of infrastructure and other initiatives to facilitate the lives of the inhabitants of the city, she said.
In his birthday greetings, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, described Prime Minister Modi as the splash of hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.
He said that Modi's “unequaled” determination, sensitive leadership and unwavering dedication to the nation especially and the spirit of public well-being raised the “ New India 'to new peaks of hope, self-confidence and self-sufficiency.
The leader of the opposition and president of the Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav, also wanted life “healthy, significant, harmonious, inclusive and positive for the PM.
Keshav PRASAD MAURYA and BRAJESH PATHAK KESHAV CMS also went to social networks to greet the PM for its birthday.
The actor who became a politician Hema Malini described the mandate of the PM Modi as a transformative period which positioned India as a world power. In a video message, the MP of the BJP said that Modi's vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” Heavy citizens authorized across the country.
Modi is the third longest Prime Minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and second in terms of uninterrupted mandate.
If the BJP became the main challenger of the Congress under the double direction of Atal Bihar Vajpayee and LK Advani at the end of the 80s, he left the main opposition party far behind in popular support and the domination of the survey under Modi since he directed his first majority of Lok Sabha in 2014.
While the BJP underwent a backhand in the polls of Lok Sabha in 2024 by failing halfway, he since recovered his Mojo under Modi by winning impressive victories during the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2025/Sep/17/pm-modi-turns-75-bjp-celebrates-with-sewa-pakhwada-as-president-opposition-leaders-greet-him
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maintain the consistency of fiscal policy in the midst of differences in Mazhab
- Living: President of the United States begins to meet the King of Donald Trump king and queen in the UK State visit BBC News
- ATC orders Imran Khan to appear via the video link during the next audience
- FM holds talks with the best Chinese diplomat, exhort Xi Jinping to visit Korea
- His Holiness Le Dalai Lama extends the sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th anniversary – Central Tibetan Administration
- Goats and sodaExBulletin
- Football opportunities, picks, predictions for week 4, 2025: Model loves North Carolina, USC in the best bets
- Trump threatens to go after the reporter ', suggesting that critical coverage could be hated
- Charlie Kirk allegedly Tyler Robinson allegedly recognized in the note
- Why the winning formula of Andy Burnham may not work outside the North
- Indonesia tests the new H225M helicopter of Ptdi and Airbus
- DrauSk called Veldhockey Coach