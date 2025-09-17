Imran Khan Nie Mossad to manage his social media in the midst of the investigation





Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founder, Imran Khan, was questioned in Adiala prison for an alleged anti-state content disseminated from his social media accounts. However, he refused to disclose the identity of the person operating the accounts, saying: “They will be arrested if I name them.”

A team of three members led by the additional director Ayaz Khan led the interrogation. According to sources, Imran Khan did not seem to want to cooperate and showed signs of agitation several times during the session.

The founder of the PTI would have accused Ayaz Khan of having a personal vendetta against him. “This same officer did business against me in the figure and false accounts.

The investigation team, however, said that the interrogation was being direction under judicial directives and not due to a personal program.

During the interrogation, Khan was asked if his accounts were managed by Jibran Ilyas, or even by foreign intelligence agencies such as CIA, RAW or Mossad.

According to sources, the question has visibly angry him. “Jibran Ilyas is more patriotic than you. You know very well who is linked to Mossad,” he replied.

When asked how his messages reach the outside world, Khan explained that he was based on visitors to pass his words. “There is no special messenger. He who meets me transmits the same message to the social media team. I have been in prison for a long time, and I have no other means. Even my political colleagues are not allowed to meet me,” he said.

The team also asked him about allegations that his social media accounts were used to spread the troubles. Imran Khan denied this, saying that his posts only reflect his dissident opinions on the military operation in tribal districts. He added that PTI leaders avoid sharing his messages for fear of the repercussions.

According to sources, Khan argued that the revelation of the individual managing his social media would endanger this person. “If I disclose the accounts, they will be kidnapped,” he said to the investigators.

