US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with China to allow the Tiktok platform to continue working in the United States.

Trump said he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to confirm the details of an agreement to avoid the ban on the popular video sharing app in the United States.

We have a group of very large companies who want to buy it. And you know, children want it so much, Trump told journalists on Tuesday.

I had parents who called me. They don't want it for themselves, they want it for their children. They say that if I don't do it, they have big problems with their children. And I think it's great. I hate to see value like the one thrown out the window, he said.

Trump signed an executive decree later Tuesday until December 16, a deadline for the Chinese owner of Tiktoks, Bytedance, to depart from the platform or face the promised ban.

Trump, who has credited it for helping him win young voters during the November presidential election, did not provide specific details on the nature of the agreement.

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, citing people familiar with the issue, said that Chinese participation in Tiktok would be reduced to less than 20% under the proposed agreement.

Chinas Peoples Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, praised the agreement as an example of cooperation for mutual benefit.

The Chinese commitment to protect the national interests and legitimate rights of Chinese companies remain unwavering, the newspaper said in a comment.

He will legally deal with issues such as approvals for technological exports and intellectual property license rights linked to Tiktok, added the newspaper.

Yan Liang, professor of economics at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, said that the details reported in the agreement raised questions about what China would get in exchange for disinvestment.

After all, Trump has the point of keeping Tiktok to present himself to his personal political gain, Yan told Al Jazeera.

Trumps Business Customers also has the point of keeping Tiktok alive, even if they do not have a majority control of this lucrative enterprise, she said.

I would be surprised that China agree with such an agreement without [many] United States concessions.

The future of Tiktok, which claims that more than 170 million users in the United States, have been at stake since Washington legislators have adopted legislation to force the platform to stop from its Chinese property.

Democrats and Republicans have massively supported the ban in the midst of the concerns that the platform could be used by Beijing to spy on the Americans and spread the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump himself sought to ban Tiktok during his first mandate as president, before turning around and committing to saving the platform during his re-election campaign.

Critics of the ban have argued that it infringes the rights of American freedom of expression and fails to respond to confidentiality problems concerning social media platforms in general.

I never thought that the United States should prevent Tiktok from speculating on which China could collect information or try to influence, told Al Jazeera Ryan Calo, co-director of the Washington University Technological Laboratory.

From this point of view, concluding an agreement to preserve Tiktok in the United States is a victory, said Calo.

But Calo said that the creation of Trump administrations on his own calendar to conclude an agreement had flouted the process described in the legislation adopted by the Congress.

It is a hard hit in the rule of law, among many, he said.

Anupam Chander, a law and technology expert in Georgetown's law, said Trump's announcement had raised questions about the potential political influence on Tiktoks's content.

Many Americans feared that CBS's change of property will change the chain policy, said Chander, referring to the main American diffuser.

I think it's also just for Tiktok users in the United States to wonder if we will see our Tiktok content change to reflect the views of the new owners of Tiktoks, who can have a friendly relationship with the current administration.