'Narendra, thank you: Trump calls Modi to credit it for the peace of the war of Ukraine, wishes him – World News

India-US: The relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump entered a new phase of prudent reconciliation on Tuesday after weeks of silence and increasing tensions. On September 16, 2025, President Trump phoned Prime Minister Modi to extend birthday greetings before his 75th anniversary.

The exchange, which Modi described as a warm conversation with my friend, marked his first direct interaction since the commercial dispute set the ties earlier this year.

What mod-Trump call mean?

The call was not just ceremonial. He came in the context of the increased India-US tensions following the taxation of Washingtons of a 50% rate on Indian imports in response to the continuous purchase of New Delhis of Russian oil at reduced prices. The war and the price of Russia-Ukraine had become a major irritant, leading to a suspension of bilateral commercial talks. Modis 'decision to accept Trumps' call, after weeks of avoidance of communication, is considered a carefully calibrated movement to report preparation for reset.

Modi has also reiterated the support of India to diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine Russian conflict. In an article on X, he wrote, thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the complete and global partnership of the United States to new heights.

Trump thanked the friend PM Modi, for ending the Russian-Ukraine war. His article on Truth Social Reads, has just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine! “, President Donald Trump after talking to Modi.

India-Us Talks CV CV

The conciliatory tone coincides with the resumption of commercial talks of the United States in New Delhi at the beginning of the month. Indian officials, led by the Special Secretary of Commerce Ministry Special, Rajesh Agrawal, met an American delegation led by the deputy representative of American trade Brendan Lynch. The discussions aimed to map a roadmap to resolve disputes relating to agricultural imports, dairy products and basic products prices, while exploring the possibility of relaunching negotiations to a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

For Washington, the reduction in India dependence on Russian energy imports remains a priority. For New Delhi, the guarantee of punitive prices and the protection of strategic autonomy constitute the cornerstone of its negotiation position. The birthday call can create a political space so that the two parties pursue compromises without appearing.

Modis Refusal of Trumps calls in August

The thaw follows weeks of freezing silence. According to Germans reports Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Japan Thing nikkeiModi was able to refused at least four phone calls from Trump in August 2025. Refusals, considered an extraordinary diplomatic snob, reflected the anger of New Delhis in punitive rates and the concerns that Trump could distort the substance of conversations in public.

THE New York Times Adding that the Modis office was also concerned about Trump could abuse a conversation for political theater, in particular by organizing a photo opportunity with Pakistan military leadership, which India considered to be diplomaticly unacceptable. The officials were more furious when Trump publicly boasted that he had resolved the Indian-Pakistani tensions and even suggested that he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, an assertion that New Delhi rejected as foundation.

By accepting Trump's last call, Modi seems to point out a desire to re -engage without conceding field. The call also offered an opportunity for Modi to publicly project Indias Agency in the management of its most important external relationship, especially in an electoral season in the United States where India-US links are likely to appear in good place in the story of the Trumps campaign.

Meanwhile, while tensions remain unresolved, personal awareness has weight. This shows that despite trade disputes and strategic interests that compete, none of the parties wishes to allow relations to deteriorate beyond the repair.