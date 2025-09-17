Politics
'Narendra, thank you: Trump calls Modi to credit it for the peace of the war of Ukraine, wishes him – World News
India-US: The relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump entered a new phase of prudent reconciliation on Tuesday after weeks of silence and increasing tensions. On September 16, 2025, President Trump phoned Prime Minister Modi to extend birthday greetings before his 75th anniversary.
The exchange, which Modi described as a warm conversation with my friend, marked his first direct interaction since the commercial dispute set the ties earlier this year.
What mod-Trump call mean?
The call was not just ceremonial. He came in the context of the increased India-US tensions following the taxation of Washingtons of a 50% rate on Indian imports in response to the continuous purchase of New Delhis of Russian oil at reduced prices. The war and the price of Russia-Ukraine had become a major irritant, leading to a suspension of bilateral commercial talks. Modis 'decision to accept Trumps' call, after weeks of avoidance of communication, is considered a carefully calibrated movement to report preparation for reset.
Modi has also reiterated the support of India to diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine Russian conflict. In an article on X, he wrote, thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the complete and global partnership of the United States to new heights.
Trump thanked the friend PM Modi, for ending the Russian-Ukraine war. His article on Truth Social Reads, has just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine! “, President Donald Trump after talking to Modi.
India-Us Talks CV CV
The conciliatory tone coincides with the resumption of commercial talks of the United States in New Delhi at the beginning of the month. Indian officials, led by the Special Secretary of Commerce Ministry Special, Rajesh Agrawal, met an American delegation led by the deputy representative of American trade Brendan Lynch. The discussions aimed to map a roadmap to resolve disputes relating to agricultural imports, dairy products and basic products prices, while exploring the possibility of relaunching negotiations to a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
For Washington, the reduction in India dependence on Russian energy imports remains a priority. For New Delhi, the guarantee of punitive prices and the protection of strategic autonomy constitute the cornerstone of its negotiation position. The birthday call can create a political space so that the two parties pursue compromises without appearing.
Modis Refusal of Trumps calls in August
The thaw follows weeks of freezing silence. According to Germans reports Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Japan Thing nikkeiModi was able to refused at least four phone calls from Trump in August 2025. Refusals, considered an extraordinary diplomatic snob, reflected the anger of New Delhis in punitive rates and the concerns that Trump could distort the substance of conversations in public.
THE New York Times Adding that the Modis office was also concerned about Trump could abuse a conversation for political theater, in particular by organizing a photo opportunity with Pakistan military leadership, which India considered to be diplomaticly unacceptable. The officials were more furious when Trump publicly boasted that he had resolved the Indian-Pakistani tensions and even suggested that he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, an assertion that New Delhi rejected as foundation.
By accepting Trump's last call, Modi seems to point out a desire to re -engage without conceding field. The call also offered an opportunity for Modi to publicly project Indias Agency in the management of its most important external relationship, especially in an electoral season in the United States where India-US links are likely to appear in good place in the story of the Trumps campaign.
Meanwhile, while tensions remain unresolved, personal awareness has weight. This shows that despite trade disputes and strategic interests that compete, none of the parties wishes to allow relations to deteriorate beyond the repair.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/narendra-thank-you-after-weeks-of-frost-pm-modi-picks-up-trumps-call-ahead-of-75th-birthday/3980147/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Caroline Levitte increases his earthquake as a sacred sign after the death of Charlie Kirk
- Maintain the consistency of fiscal policy in the midst of differences in Mazhab
- Living: President of the United States begins to meet the King of Donald Trump king and queen in the UK State visit BBC News
- ATC orders Imran Khan to appear via the video link during the next audience
- FM holds talks with the best Chinese diplomat, exhort Xi Jinping to visit Korea
- His Holiness Le Dalai Lama extends the sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th anniversary – Central Tibetan Administration
- Goats and sodaExBulletin
- Football opportunities, picks, predictions for week 4, 2025: Model loves North Carolina, USC in the best bets
- Trump threatens to go after the reporter ', suggesting that critical coverage could be hated
- Charlie Kirk allegedly Tyler Robinson allegedly recognized in the note
- Why the winning formula of Andy Burnham may not work outside the North
- Indonesia tests the new H225M helicopter of Ptdi and Airbus