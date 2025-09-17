The pump and the ceremonial are the way to reach Donald Trumps. And Great Britain knows it





For the British, the difference between state visits and simple official visits is much more than semantics.

By convention, the complete pump and the apparatus of a royal care of the guard of honor, the cavalry group, the palaces the most beautiful-argennes are strictly for the first, which makes it one of the most powerful tools of British diplomacy. And, so far, state visits were linked by another unwritten rule: the American presidents of the second term do not obtain them.

When Barack Obama visited Windsor's castle in 2016, he and Michelle traveled in a Range Rangel range, greeted by only a handful of royal guards before a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Eight years earlier, his predecessor, George W. Bush, was made with afternoon tea and a quick visit to the palace. But none of them appreciated the badges, withdrawal and royal associations like Donald Trump.

This week, President and First Lady Melania Trump will become lonely exceptions to the rule after King Charles III invited them to an unprecedented second state visit. It will only be the fourth of these welcome ever deployed to an American leader, which means that Trump represents precisely half of them.

Great Britain clearly knows the path of its heart, and the palace spares no effort. Last weekend, the royal family even published a nine-minute video with their official Youtube channel detailing the huge quantity of planning, expertise and hard work The gardeners, chiefs and military musicians have visited.

The two -day agenda begins with a transport procession through the area of ​​the Château de Windsor, escorted by a mounted cavalry, as part of a complete ceremony reception. From the lawn of Castles East, the first couple will attend an overview of the aerobatical team of the Royal Forces, the Arrows Red and a military ceremony known as the pension of beats, none of which has ever been deployed during a state visit before. Next comes the banquet with several dishes in St Georges Hall, with toast and speeches, under a ceiling decorated with the coat of arms of each knight of the Jarretière since the order was founded in the 14th century.

This combination of luxury and military posture of the old world will appeal to the president, especially if his recent military parade of Washington DC and Goldification of the oval office (which is now embellished many golden ornaments) are something to pass. The symbols of visible status count in the Trump era. In fact, on Wednesday parade royal parade seems to be the kind of reception he dreams of receiving at home a concept that certainly did not lose for the American demonstrators who decided the DC parade under the Banner No Kings.

Butring to him, Robert Lacey, historian Royal and consultant of the Netflix The Crown series, told the Associated Press this week. He would not come in Great Britain if he would not have the chance to stay at the castle of Windsor, to probably pay tribute to the (late) queen that he admires so much and to meet the king.

For his part, Trump will come to wear gifts for an usual exchange with his hosts. During his last state visit, in 2019, he presented to the Queen a silver brooch of the American Jeweler Tiffany & Co, and, for Prince Philip, a personalized jacket of the Air Force One and signed the autobiography of the first edition of James Dolittle, an American general of the Second World War decorated. (By way of return, the Royals gave Trumps a rare copy of a book written by Winston Churchill, a set of pens and a silver box decorated with roses, thistles and shamrocks).

The president will also have to attend the banquet in the middle of a white tie a dress code that many watchers estimated that he had sloping the last time. The vest was too long and too tight and the veteran fashion critic Robin Givhan wrote in the Washington Post at the time. The tailgate did not correspond. The pants were bulky.

Anyway, the president clearly reveling from his proximity to the grandiosity. He also expanded memorablely after this visit by wrongly affirming that he had examined the maintenance of the Queens for the first time in 70 years (she had only been on the throne for 66 years at the time). After all, it is a man who would appropriate British armor to expose the doors of his golf courses and his stations.

In fact, Trump has a long -standing and well -documented fixation with the monarchy. Royalty was a social stratum so exclusive that even his vast wealth could not infiltrate it, although he apparently considered other ways: during a radio appearance in 1993, he told Howard Stern Hed Love to go out with the hot princess Diana, who was then only recently (and always legally married) to this host of this week, Charles. There could be a romantic interest, he said. I became king of England. King of England. I have to leave; I have to quickly lose New York's accent. See that they wouldn't like my accent there.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Buckingham Palace also frequently refuted the news claiming that various British royals, including Charles and Diana, were interested in Trumps properties. In 1994, the director of members of Mar-A-Lago Resorts declared to the Palm Beach Post that the couple had filed requests to join the club and paid the initiation costs of $ 50,000, a complaint rejected by the palace as a complete nonsense.

These stories, according to several biographies of the real estate developer, are from Trump himself. In his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, he wrote that information saying that Charles and Diana planned to buy an apartment of $ 21 million in 21 rooms in Trump Tower helped promote Manhattan's property more than any other press story, although he did not admit that he started the rumor. (In the absence of a denial, the story that the royal couple planned to buy an apartment in Trump Tower has become a new on the front page of the whole world, he wrote.)

These incidents are unlikely to come to dinner on Wednesday. And prevailing on past comments is not the only embarrassment being bypassed. In fact, all the sumptuous spectacle serves as a distraction of an awkward reality: many people in the United Kingdom have reservations about Trumps' visit.

Keeping the president in a bubble of autonomous Windsor, the British establishment reduces the probability and impact of any potential protest or the reappearance of the baby Blimp Trump dressed in diapers that flew over the British capital during his last visit. Trump will not participate in public -oriented events and will continue to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his countryside residence, not in London.

Meanwhile, in a practical (or perhaps intentional) timing, Westminster is closed for recess, helping to dodge the question of whether Trump should have been invited to address parliament. Many high -level British politicians will have argued that he should not.

In this sense, it is a winner for Trump, who has more to gain from the perspective of travel than his predecessors (Obama and Bushs in the second term were essentially farewell visits at the end of the eight years, while Trump is only in the fifth year of his). He will appreciate all the noise but little risk of sliding on the political skins of bananas.

The arrangement is also suitable for the British. It should be noted that Starmer has extended the invitation of kings to the heat of the commercial talks of the United Kingdom-US, perhaps as an edulcoator for an agreement that the post-Brexit economy needs desperately need. It would not be the first time that a state visit has been used for a commercial lever effect: even the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauuescu was invited for one in 1978, shortly before the two countries concluded an aerospace agreement of 200 million (then $ 360 million).

The pump and the ceremonial help to avoid the questions that none of the parties wishes. And that is why the displacement of the royal red carpet is the ultimate diplomatic decision, an act of realpolitik disguised as a gesture of generosity. The visit of Trump's state in Great Britain is a golden ceremonial ego massage with the trumpet of a country from a unique country able to offer them to an interesting American president in a unique way to receive them.

