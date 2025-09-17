XI, Trump likely to attend the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific in South Coopée next month





Ankara Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Donald Trump are expected to visit South Korea next month for the Economic Cooperation Summit in Asia-Pacific (APEC), officials announced on Wednesday. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, speaking before his first trip to Beijing, said that he was planning to discuss Xi's visit to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. “From what I understand, President XI will visit South Korea for the APEC summit,” he said. “We will have detailed discussions with regard to the question,” according to Yonhap News. Last month, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sent a personal letter to XI, transmitted by a special envoy, who extended an invitation to the Chinese chief to visit South Korea during the summit. The two-day APEC summit takes place between October 31 and November 1, in the southeast town of Gyeongju in South Korea. Cho's trip to Beijing has marked his first trip to Beijing since the launch of the Lee administration in early June. During the two -day visit, Cho should discuss trade relations and regional cooperation with Chinese leaders. “We are going to discuss the means to deepen our cooperation and reduce tensions in Northeast Asia,” he said. China and South Korea officially established diplomatic relations in August 1992. The commercial volume between the two countries reached $ 267.6 billion in 2024. In addition, the acting American ambassador of South Korea Joseph Yun said on Wednesday that Trump should attend the Apec summit and meet his South Korean counterpart Lee Lee. Lee personally invited Trump to visit South Korea for the APEC summit at his White House meeting last month. South Korea National Security Advisor Wi Sung-Lac also said that he expects Trump to attend the APEC, but added that nothing had been confirmed. The possible trip comes as Seoul negotiates “a win-win solution” in their follow-up trade agreement under which South Korea will invest some $ 350 billion in the United States in exchange for Trump reducing its reciprocal prices on South Korean imports at 15% compared to the 25% initial. * Writing by Islamuddin Sajid The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

