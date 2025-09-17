Economic benefits go up while Trump stops an almost finished wind energy project





Last month, the Trump administration suddenly interrupted the construction of an almost completed wind farm by $ 6 billion and 65 turbines off the coast of New England, known as the Wind Revolution. The Holdup has put thousands of people and raises major questions not only about the future of this project, but also similar efforts on the East Coast. Miles Obrien scientific correspondent Connecticut reports.

Amna Naaz:

Now, at the latest on President Trump's war against wind energy.

Last month, the administration suddenly interrupted the construction of a wind farm of 65 turbines almost finished off the coast of New England known as Revolution Wind. The Holdup has put thousands of people and raises major questions not only about the future of this project, but also similar efforts on the East Coast.

The scientific correspondent Miles O'Brien came at all. And he now joins us with Groton, Connecticut.

So, Miles, we can see this huge project behind you. I guess it's part of Revolution Wind. Why was it so important in this battle on wind energy?

Open miles:

This is a big problem because it is a big project, Amna, 700 megawatts, which is equivalent to 350,000 houses in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

It is managed by a company called Orsted outside Denmark. Above my shoulder, you will see a giant ship, which is a wind turbine installation vessel. Ships like these cost more than $ 260,000 a day. Thus, the counter operates on a ship which should be 20 miles from the place where I do its job to finish this project, which is in the completion of 80%.

I saw this machine in the action to date the last part of last year in December. It is an extraordinary thing. All this is getting closer and the turbines are built and the blades are set up. The project is important and its sudden stop is a big loss for the economy here.

I sat with the governor of Rhode Island, Dan McKee.

Governor Daniel McKee (D-RI):

I do not think that the Trump administration really understands the consequences of this action, well, in the loss of employment, the loss of energy, the loss of – in terms of the ability to compete.

And then the other thing he sends is the signal to companies. What are the permits if all of a sudden when you are 80% in a project, whatever the project, that the federal government will not honor these permits?

Open miles:

So, yes, the governor says that he is ready to conclude a political agreement. There were other threats from the Trump administration to close wind projects. Wind Empire in New York is still after a call. The vineyard wind north here in the Massachusetts is still in progress.

The governor said he will even entertain a pipeline agreement, a gas pipeline, if that was what it would take. But so far, there is no agreement on the table. He would like an audience with the president, Amna.

Amna Naaz:

Thus, Miles, 80% finished then arrested suddenly. What justification did the Trump administration explain why this project was stopped?

Open miles:

Well, the energy secretary, Chris Wright, says that the wind and solar are worthless. These are his words. He says they – because of intermittentness, they do not work at night if it is solar or when the wind does not blow as regards the wind.

And the interior secretary, Doug Burgum, said that this project had not been verified, that he was accelerated. But the initial permit for this dates back to 2011. For Revolution Wind, especially in 2019, the entire process began. The Ministry of Defense examined this at least a few times.

And yet they say there is a national security problem. Here is Doug Burgum.

Doug Burgum, American interior secretary:

Yes, they were allowed. But they were moved to a very fast and ideologically motivated authorization process. We were asked in the context of a decree of the president to adopt an entirely governmental approach to see them again. I think that the fact that subsidies have been reduced or limited means that the – it is likely that there will be no future offshore wind built in America.

Open miles:

Thus, this initial environmental assessment dates back to a long time ago.

And the other problem that is summed up many times is the cost. The cost of this electricity is locked up over the next 20 years at 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour. This represents about half of what electricity costs other sources in this part of the world. It is therefore a cheaper power. He is ready to get online.

Meanwhile, there are many workers who feel the injury. I spoke yesterday to a painter who worked on these projects for a few years, 10 years of painting in painting. He goes out for 12 weeks at a time, Amna, and has overtime offshore and earns $ 75,000. Just get it the year. And he needs money. He has six children.

Earlier in the day, I also went out with a fisherman, Gary Yerman. And many fishermen have been against it. And Gary in particular is a fervent supporter of Trump. He launched a company that allows fishermen to provide security services and other services to wind farms. It was a real boom for them during their calm period. Listen to Gary.

Gary Yerman, fisherman:

Many people think Trump is crazy, etc. And there is a lot of money spent to create this green energy, that I think we need more energy in this country. And I don't understand why.

So, yes, I think it just gives the opposition more fuel to go against Donald Trump. So I think, politically, it could go against him.

Open miles:

So, the overview here, Amna, is that there are wind projects, about half a dozen of them, including this one, which ultimately represents enough power to produce electricity for 11 million houses from top to the east coast by 2030. It was Biden's administration objective.

But the Trump administration simply cannot tolerate the wind. The president is a long -standing opponent from the time when a wind turbine or a series of them were installed on his golf course in Scotland. Thus, the country and this particular region are at a turn of energy. It is inexpensive electricity. In many cases, it is built. And many people here wonder what is the logic to leave these pylons that stand there in the ocean.

Amna Naaz:

It is our scientific correspondent, Miles O'Brien, postponing Groton, Connecticut, tonight.

Miles, thank you very much.

Open miles:

You are welcome.

