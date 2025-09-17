Indonesia to highlight the problem of Palestine at Unga in Prabowo's speech





JAKARTA (Antara) – Indonesia will highlight the question of Palestine at the address of President Prabowo suffered at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday. “Admittedly, Palestine's question will be part of the discussion,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yvonne Mewengkang, at a press conference in Jakarta, noting that the content of the speech is still being finalized. Previously, the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tri Tharyat said that Palestine would be a key objective alongside current global developments. “We are waiting for the statement of official speech, but important themes include a recent global dynamic such as the attack on Qatar and, of course, Palestine,” said sorting at a press briefing on September 11. Related News: the beginnings of Prabowo to the UN: an important step for global diplomacy of Indonesia President Prabowo is expected to take third place on the first day of the general debate on September 23 in New York. TRI has described the participation of Prabowo as a crucial opportunity to promote its “Asta Cita” vision and to defend reforms in the multilateral system. He underlined the push of Indonesia for a stronger role for the nations of the southern world, inspired by the spirit of the Bandung conference. Prabowo will be the first president of Indonesia to attend Unga in person for more than a decade. Related news: Prabowo to contact Unga, first president of RI in more than a decade His predecessor, President Joko Widodo, chose not to attend there in his 10 -year term, delegating the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi to deliver the speech of Indonesia. The UNGA session officially opened on September 9. The general debate, where world leaders say speeches, usually begins about two weeks later and takes place for about a week. Indonesia's commitment to the Palestinian cause dates back to the founding president SOEKARNO, who said in 1962: “As long as Palestine freedom has not yet been returned to the Palestinians, he will forever be the duty of Indonesia to oppose the occupation of Israel.” This position continues to shape Jakarta's foreign policy, highlighting its longtime support for Palestinian independence. In the midst of reports from the Israel Plan to take total control of the Gaza Strip, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned this decision as a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, warning that it could aggravate the humanitarian crisis of Gaza and undermine the peace efforts of the Middle East. Related news: prabowo to represent Indonesia in September Unga: PCO Translator: Nabil I, Rahmad Nasution

