What Rahul Gandhi, the leaders of the BJP, said on the 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “was held with”
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 75 years old on Wednesday, September 17, the wishes flocked from several leaders, both from the center and the opposition. While many have praised the Prime Minister's “extraordinary direction”, others wished him good health.
While President Droupadi Murmu said that Prime Minister Modi had “instilled a culture to achieve major objectives” in the country, the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, praised him as a “symbol of sacrifice and dedication”. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also granted birthday greetings, wishing Prime Minister good health.
Here's how the leaders wished the Prime Minister:
Droupadi Murmu
“By illustrating the ultimate in hard work thanks to your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture to achieve great objectives in the country. Today, the global community also expresses its faith in your guidance. I pray to God so that you remain forever in good health and joyful, and with your unique leadership, directed the nation to new summits of progress,” said the Murmu president, Wished for the Prime Minister, a Self Happy Aglow.
Rajnath Singh
“Sincere birthday wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of India Shri
Narendra Modi Ji at his 75th birthday. With its visionary leadership, its dedication to the nation and its tireless hard work, Modiji infused India with new energy and a new direction. He strengthened India's strength and honor on the world scene, “said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet.
He also praised Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to the well-being of the poor, and said that he was reinforcing India with an eye on autonomy and development. “I pray to God so that he is blessed with excellent health, long life and continuous energy so that he continues to succeed in bringing India to new heights,” added Singh.
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi
The leaders of the Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Congress also exercised birthday wishes to PM Modi. “Best wishes to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his birthday. Let him be blessed with good health and a long life,” wrote Kharge.
“Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a happy birthday and good health,” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.
Shashi Tharoor
Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Moda a very happy birthday. May the coming year be filled with good health, happiness and continuous success in the service of the nation, wrote the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor congress, sharing an image of himself and Prime Minister Modi.
Sharad Pawar
The chief of the NCP (SP), Sharad Pawar, also extended warm greetings on the birthday of PM Modi. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and long life. I wish the continuous progression of our nation under your competent advice and I look forward to its greatest well-being and development in the years to come, he tweeted.
Nirmala Sitharaman
“The day of his birthday wishing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji Ji a long-standing life to continue his service to our nation. His unwavering commitment to place the interest of the India above all is recognized by our people, who bless him. His management has ensured the stability, vision and progress of all Indians,” wrote the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet.
Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi
“Birthday greetings to Honble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I wish you good health and a long life,” tweeted the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Transferring a similar message for the Prime Minister, the head of the AAP, ATISHI, wrote on X: “Birthday wishes honor Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Praying for your good health and a long life”.
Rekha Gupta
“Prime Minister Modi has always argued with Delhi and took care of his needs. We are resolved to head towards the objective of Viksit Delhi according to his vision,” said Delhi chief, Rekha Gupta, addressing a rally in Kartavya Path during a marking event of the PM Modi.
“I would like to thank Modi Ji for the 1.25 Lakh Core devoted to improving connectivity through a network of motorways and roads, 400 km of metro rail network in the city and comprehensive reddened and sanitation center subsidies in Yamuna, “she said.
Piyush Goyal
“The Prime Minister spent his life dedicated to the service of the nation without place. I grant my best wishes and I pray that God gives him a long and healthy life. He has always worked to guarantee the advantages of social protection regimes reaching each citizen of the country,” said Minister of Union Piyush Goyal, during a conversation with the Anima press agency.
The BJP marks the 75th anniversary of the PM Modi with a large fervor, organizing blood donation camps, cleanliness readers and exhibitions across the country. Seva Pakhwada, a 15 -day national campaign, also takes place to mark the occasion.
