US President Donald Trump extended Tiktok's American closure on Tuesday on Tiktok's deadline for the fourth time in his second term before a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the fate of the short Chinese video application.

In an executive decree published Tuesday, Trump set the new deadline for December 16.

The decision comes one day after the United States and China have concluded talks in Madrid, where the two parties have reached a “executive” to solve the problems related to the application, according to Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang.

Trump, publishing on Truth Social on Monday, said that a “agreement” had been concluded on a certain “business” that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot “. Later in the day, he told journalists that he would confirm with Xi on Friday if there would always be Chinese participation in the application.

The US Congress last year approved A national prohibition of Tiktok unless his Chinese parent company, Bytedance, sold his control participation before January 19. But the American president extended the deadline for sale or bank by decree three times before, more recently on September 17.

Trump made his first extension on January 20, his first day in power, after the platform briefly made black in the wake of the United States Supreme Court decision to maintain The sales or bank law a few days earlier.

The second took place in April, when the White House officials thought they were close to an agreement to shoot Tiktok in a new business with the American property. But this plan collapsed after Beijing would have Recalled following Trump's decision to hike on the prices on Chinese imports.

Under Chinese export controls, certain technologies used by Tiktok, including its recommendation algorithm, require Beijing approval for export. The restriction was implemented by Beijing in 2020, Kill an agreement that had been under negotiation involving Bytedance, Oracle and Walmart during the first Trump administration.

US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, speaking on CNBC on Tuesday, said the “executive” had been reached with Chinese negotiators after Trump “is clearly indicated that he would have been willing to let Tiktok are darkening.”

The sale or bank law, signed by the president of the time, Joe Biden, allowed a punctual extension of 90 days of the deadline for initial closing if “significant” progress to a sale were obvious. But the administration did not face a legal challenge on the repeated extensions of Trump of the deadline.

The law obliging the sale, adopted last year As part of a set of bipartite foreign aidReflects concern in Washington that Tiktok's property makes it become the Chinese government again and that Beijing could use the application to spy on Americans or conduct influence operations.

Congress Republicans and Democrats reacted to the news of the potential warning agreement that any agreement must comply with the law and significantly restrict Chinese control over Tiktok.

“We do not know what this so-called” agreement “” no agreement should allow the Chinese government to control what Americans can see through Tiktok. “

An article on the social networks of the republicans of the selective committee of the Chinese Communist Party, called for a full break from Bytedance:

“A Tiktok agreement must prohibit algorithms or operational relations with Bytedance,” he said.

Meanwhile, support for the prohibition of the application used by 170 million Americans has decreased. According to a survey carried out at the end of February and early March by the Pew Research Center, support for a Tiktok ban was 34% among American adults, against 50% in 2023.

Last month, the White House Make his debut The first Tiktok account of the Trump administration. Trump and Biden launched accounts during the 2024 presidential campaign despite the two raised concerns about the security of the application.

Tiktok, as well as other criticisms, argued that a ban would illegally prevent Americans from obtaining access to foreign media in violation of the first amendment to the American Constitution.

Some American legislators also have sharp The lack of evidence that Beijing has manipulated the content of the platform.

