Profile of Afriansyah Noor, new Vice-Minister of the Immanuel Ebenezer replacement

President PRABOWO SUBIYTO officially inaugurated the IR AFRIENSYAH NOOR, MSI held the post of vice-minister of the workforce (Wamenaker). Not the first time, Afriansyah Noor has also worked in the same position a few years ago. The following is the profile of Afriansyah Noor.

Reported Detik NewsAFRIENSYAH NOOR was inaugurated by President PRABOWO suffered today Wednesday (09/17/2025). Not only was Afnansyah Noor, there were 10 other officials who were also appointed by Prabowo to enter the ranks of the Red and White Cabinet.

AFRIENSYAH NOOR is not a new figure in the scope of the government. Previously, he had held a strategic position as a Womenaker Vice Minister during the previous administration, namely President Joko Widodo.

The inauguration of Afriansyah Noor as a vice report this time replaced Immanuel Ebenezer which was previously withdrawn from this position. So who is Afriansyah Noor? The following is a short profile.

AFRIENSYAH NOOR was appointed the new Womenaker Vice Minister in the Red and White Cabinet of President PRABOWO SUBIANTO.

Previously, Afriansyah Noor had held the same position as the Vice report in 2022.

AFRIENSYAH NOOR has held positions in various companies in the institution with the last position as a BPJPH representative.

Who is Afriansyah noor?

City of Antara, Afrianansyah Noor was born in the city of Jambi on April 20, 1972. His silhouette was undoubtedly born from a fairly respected family in his hometown. The grandfather was Sidi Tando who was an eminent businessman in the 1950s.

He spent childhood in the Lubuklinggau region, North Sumatra. Recorded on the PPID Kenmakak page, the elementary and the AFRIENSYAH NOOR high school took place in the region. Then, in higher education, Afriansyah Noor began to continue his studies in a number of universities to successfully complete the Masters program.

Before successfully obtaining a position within the framework of the government, Afriansyah Noor had apparently pursued politics since the 1990s. This was marked by membership of him with the Crescent Star Party (PBB).

His seriousness in the political field was able to do so to fill a strategic position. Not only in government, but also in various institutions closely linked to the guarantee of halal products.

AFRIENSYAH NOOR HISTORY

As mentioned earlier, Afriansyah Noor has passed elementary and high school studies in Lubuklinggau. Then high school, he continued in the Jambi region. After that, Afriansyah Noor resumed his college by completing the Bachelor and Masters program. Always referring to the same source, as well as the description of the history of education by Afrianansyah Noor:

SDN 5 Lubuklinggau (graduated in 1984)

SMPN 3 Lubuklinggau (graduated in 1987)

Sman 4 Jambi (graduated in 1990)

S1 in civil engineering and planning at the National Institute of Science and Technology (ISTN) (graduated in 1997)

Masters of State Administration at the Indonesian Mandala Administration College (Stiami) (graduated in 2010)

Professional engineering program (PPI) at the University of Sriwijaya Palembang (graduate in 2023)

AFRIENSYAH NOOR CAREER JOURNEY

Not the first time that Avriansyah Noor has been named Vice-Minister. In the Indonesian cabinet, the period 2022-2024 President Joko Widodo was appointed, Afriansyah Noor was appointed Wamenaker.

Always referring to the same source, Afriansyah Noor was actually appointed member of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR). His figure has advanced four times as a candidate for a member of the Indonesian Parliament in the elections in 2004-2019.

However, no one was successfully penetrated by him. Until finally on June 15, 2022, Afriansyah Noor was appointed by President Joko Widodo as Indonesian Vice Minister.

Long before being appointed the VICE report in the advanced Indonesian cabinet, Afriansyah Noor held positions in the business world. There are various strategic positions in the company that have been successfully carried out by Afriansyah Noor. The following details:

Operational director of PT Harna Permai Ruas (in 1998-2000)

Marketing Director of PT Yosinesta Dwipratama (2004)

PT Kamba 9 Operational Director (2004-2005)

Board of Directors of the Agung Darma Fiscal Plus Education Foundation (2004-2005)

Operational director of PT Georai Pratama (2005)

Director of asset security and control at the Kemayoran Complex Management Agency or DP3KK (in 2005-2008)

AFRIENSYAH NOOR has also succeeded in establishing coordination with various institutions in the country. Call this the Halal Audit Institute (LPH), the Halal Product Process Agency (LP3H), the Indonesian Council of Ulema (MUI), at the Fatwa Committee of the Halal Product.

In addition, in the Red and White Prabowo cabinet, in fact, Afriansyah Noor held the position of deputy chief of the Halal Product Agency Guarantee (BPJPH). City of the page of the Indonesian Ministry of the State Secretariat (Kemensetneg), Afriansyah Noor was appointed deputy chief of BPJPH on (10/22/2024).

What is AFRIENSYAH NOOR's assets?

After having been appointed as a new minister, not a few people who could feel curious about the total amount of the wealth of Afriansyah Noor. Regarding this question, there is a report on the assets of the State Organizer (LHKPN) with the date of submission of September 14, 2022 which specifically has the initial report of the official office.

In the document, information on the wealth of Afriansyah Noor in 2022 reached 21,660,000,000 RP. Total wealth includes land and buildings, transport and machines, other mobile assets, titles, cash and cash equivalents, other assets, with detained debt. As an illustration, the following wealth of Afriansyah Noor in 2022 on the basis of LHKPN:

Land and building: 17,000,000 IDR

Transport and machines: 1,175,000,000 IDR

Other mobile assets: 1,525,000,000 IDR

Titles: 100,000,000 IDR

Equivalents in cash and cash: 2,730,000,000 IDR

Other assets: 22,530,000,000 IDR

Debt: RP. 870,000,000

It was a summary of the figure of Afriansyah Noor which was appointed the new vice-minister of the president of the Red and White Cabinet Prabowo Suubianto. I hope it helps.

