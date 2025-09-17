Everything Robert Redford said about Donald Trump





Robert Redford, the award -winning actor and director at the Oscars died at the age of 89.

His death was announced in a statement to the New York Times by Cindi Berger, general manager of the advertising company Rogers & Cowan PMK. She said that he had died in his sleep at his Utah home, without detailing the cause of death.

Redford was an actor and production giant, whose roles in films such as The Sting, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid and Out of Africa are loved worldwide. He won the Oscar for the best director of ordinary people in 1981.

Beyond his Hollywood heritage, Redford was known for his frank opinions on American politics – and Donald Trump was no exception. Throughout the rise and presidency of Trump, Redford, a longtime democrat, has often weighed with strong criticism and warnings of the president's impact on democracy.

Robert Redford at New York Premiere of The Old Man & The Gun at the Paris Theater in New York on September 20, 2018, and Donald Trump speaking inside the Oval Office on

In 2015, Redford told Larry King Now, interviewed on Trump. “Listen, he has such a big foot in his mouth, I'm not sure you were going to take him out. But on the other hand, I'm glad he's in it.”

He added: “I'm glad he's there because he's as he is, and saying what he says as he says, I think things shake and I think it's very necessary. Because on the other side, it's so bland, it's so boring, it's so empty.”

Responding in a Twitter article focusing on these latest remarks, Trump tweeted: “Wow! So beautiful words by Robert Redford on my race for the presidency. Thank you, Robert,”

A Redford spokesperson told Hollywood Reporter when the quote reflects Trump's enjoyment by the actor as a character, but does not indicate his support for Trump as president.

'Degrades everything he touches'

In a 2019 editorial in the Washington Post, a year before Trump’s second, Redford has plunged against Trump's dismissal, saying rather that voters should use their power to get him out of functions.

He expressed deep frustration with regard to the state of American politics under Trump, describing a feeling of “indignation and despair of what is going well under our nose”. However, he noted that America had already faced crises and had managed to “withdraw from the edge”, asking if the country could do it again.

Redford was not part of his evaluation of Trump: “It is painfully clear that we have a president who degrades everything he touches, a person who does not understand (or does not care?) That his duty is to defend our democracy.”

But he warned of Trump's dismissal, which was dismissed in January 2021 – for the second time – on his role in the January 6 attack on the American Capitol. The dismissal article, adopted by the House of Representatives on January 13, 2021, accused it of “incentive to the insurrection”. Rather than relying on dismissal or special advice surveys, Redford urged citizens to take matters into their own hands in the electoral process.

'Dictator as an attack'

In another editorial of NBC News 2019, Redford delivered one of his strongest denunciations of Trump, supervising the then president as a direct threat to the American democratic foundations before his indictment. Redford warned: “We are faced with a crisis that I never thought of seeing in my lifetime: a dictator type attack by President Donald Trump on all that this country represents.” He argued that Trump's actions have undermined the truth, the rule of law, the freedom of the press and the freedom of expression.

Redford admitted that when Trump was elected for the first time, he thought he was fair to “give the guy a chance”. But, he wrote, Trump “almost instantly started to disappoint, then to alarm me.” Based on his memories of the Second World War, Watergate and September 11, Redford contrasts past moments when the Americans united in the face of the crisis of the presidency of Trump, who, according to him, had left the country fractured. “Instead of the United States of America, we are now defined as the divided states of America,” he wrote.

Trump reacts to the death of Redford

Before embarking Marine One for his state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump reacted to the death of Redford.

“Robert Redford had a series of years where there was no one better,” Trump told journalists. “There was a period of time he was the hottest. I thought he was great.”

Trump did not address Redford's previous criticism with regard to Trump.

Who approved Robert Redford for the president?

He approved Barack Obama for the president in 2012, writing that only Obama shares “the conviction that our children and grandchildren should grow up with natural and natural places to explore”.

Redford did not make an official presidential approval in the 2016 elections. While he was starting on the race, he said that he did not know where the Democratic candidacy Hillary Clinton was standing on the issues.

In an interview with CNN, he added: “I think she demands that she have a chance. I think she was fortified to win by touching what is important to win, it's money and things like that. [a] A very conventional way to proceed, but they all go in this direction, because I think they need it, “he said.

By 2020, however, Redford broke his silence and approved Joe Biden. In a CNN editorial in July 2020, he congratulated Biden's “fierce compassion” and contrasted him with what he described as the “moral vacuum” of the Trump presidency. Redford wrote that Biden led with empathy, has committed to fighting racial and economic injustice and represented the type of regular leadership that the country needed in the event of a crisis.

In 2024, he approved the former vice-president Kamala Harris, citing his file on climate action. Writing in a USA Today column, Redford said that Harris was the best equipped leader to “face the existential challenge for our time and keep us free from climate dangers and damage”.

He quoted his record as a prosecutor general of California. As a prosecutor general of California, she “won a regulation of 24.5 million dollars with Chevron and a settlement of 14 million dollars with BP” on hazardous waste leaks, and she investigated the lies of the petroleum industry on climate change, he wrote. As vice-president, he noted, she played a decisive role Inflation and helped establish new standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On the other hand, Redford presented Trump as an existential danger to the environment and public health. He said Trump had withdrawn the United States from the Paris climate agreement, has back up the borders of the programs and supported “The Maga Manifesto Project 2025”, which Redford warned the public service, politicize science and cancel in clean energy incentives. He rejected Trump's approach without blow: “No thanks.”

