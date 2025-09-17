Politics
Trump delays Tiktok's ban for the fourth time to allow the US Chinese agreement
President Donald Trump has once again extended the deadline for the forced divestment of Tiktoks on Tuesday, paving the way to an American china agreement which would maintain the popular video application in progress for 170 million American users.
For the fourth time since the start of his second term, Trump has made an order delaying the application of a 2024 law forcing the Chinese parent Tiktoks, Bytedance, to sell its American operations or to face a national ban.
The last deadline had been set on Wednesday.
We obtained an agreement on Tiktok. IVE concluded an agreement with China. I'm going to talk to President XI on Friday to confirm everything, Trump told journalists in front of the White House before leaving on Tuesday for the United Kingdom.
Discussions in Madrid this week have produced a framework for a new entity based in the United States which would control Tiktok, American investors holding a participation of 80% and Chinese shareholders keeping a little less than 20%, people familiar with the question told Wall Street Journal.
The consortium includes Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as existing donors such as Susquehanna International, KKR and General Atlantic.
Oracle would manage American user data in its facilities in Texas, sources in the newspaper told.
“Any detail of the tiktok framework is pure speculation unless they are announced by this administration,” said an e-mail official on Tuesday.
The new company is said to be managed by a board of directors dominated by the Americans, with a seat designated by the United States government, according to the report of the newspaper.
As part of the proposed agreement, Chinese developers would allow American software engineers to create a replacement application for American users, which would be invited to change platforms.
Its engineers recreate content recommendation algorithms using the approved bytedance technology, people with the case in the newspaper said.
Beijing's Upper Cyberespace regulator confirmed that the two parties had reached basic consensus on the resolution of the dispute.
Deputy Director Wang Jingtao said China was open to the granting of Tiktoks algorithms and other intellectual properties, while accepting US user data operations to the new company.
Tiktoks algorithm is Tiktoks algorithm. US officials insisted that it must be maintained by an American engineering team isolated from Chinese influence.
Beijing has so far resisted abandoning control of the technology developed in China.
The law to prohibit Tiktok was initially signed by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.
After Trump took office, he published several decrees by ordering the Ministry of Justice not to enforce the prohibition, giving a time of counting to obtain a sale.
The negotiators in Madrid also pushed the possibility of a Trump-XI meeting later this year, according to the newspaper. Beijing pushed Trump to visit China to finalize the agreement.
American-Chinese relations have been effiled, in particular on the issue of trade. The two parties imposed prices for imports from the other – destabilizing the links between the two largest economies in the world.
The agreement still requires the signaling of US national security officials who are wary of Chinese influence.
Congress members who supported the 2024 law Stay skeptical about any structure based on Bytedances technology can fully eliminate risks.
The next test will come when Trump and Xi speak on Friday, both parties aimed at locking a final agreement, according to the newspaper.
“In the past two days, the Chinese and American delegations have embarked on frank and in -depth discussions on Tiktok and the relevant concerns of the Chinese party, and have reached a basic consensus on the solving of problems related to Tiktok thanks to cooperation, the reduction of investment barriers and the promotion of relevant economic and commercial cooperation”. Chinese embedding, Liu Pengyu.
“The two parties will continue to maintain close communication, discuss details of the relevant results documents, and everyone will go through domestic approval procedures.”
Liu added that China “will firmly defend its national interests, the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and will carry out technological export approvals in accordance with relevant laws and regulations”.
“The Chinese government also fully respects the will of companies and supports them in the realization of commercial negotiations on an equal footing in accordance with market principles,” he said.
