Fears for Independence Mall as Trump orders the removal of the displays which “denigrate” American history





Philadelphia (WPVI) – There are concerns for the historic sites of Philadelphia such as Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell Center and the former home of President George Washington for their representation of the past less than American.

It was an experience that Karen Ellis de Sacramento appreciated being immersed when she visited the site and told tears the stories she learned about the slaves that were made to work in the house of the first American president.

“They actually talked about how a woman had to raise her children, and she had to escape from being a slave and she lost her husband,” said Ellis through tears.

The stories of people who are enslaved by President George Washington are an important part of the display where his house was formerly in the 6th and market streets. These stories, however, are now likely to leave. It is the result of an executive decree that President Donald Trump signed in March. National parks workers have been invited to report all the exhibitions that denigrate the American past in order to withdraw these elements reported by Wednesday, September 17.

“It's just sad. It's really sad that it happens,” said Jennifer Blakemore of Sacramento, California, when she visited the president's house.

“Why could you try to erase or delete what really happened?” Asked Adam Ellis, also from Sacramento.

While the Trump administration pushes to remove the screens, people like Lynda Kellan push to preserve them. She is a founding organizer of Data Rescue Project, an effort to document historical displays. They work in collaboration with an organization based in Minnesota called Save Our Signs. A large number of librarians and historians have their time in effort.

“We ask people to take photos and enter it into an online forum,” she said, leading people to https://saveoursgns.org or the data rescue project site, https://www.datarescueproject.org/save-our-signs/

So far, people from all over the country have submitted more than 8,000 photos.

“It is not that we want negative stories to be told,” said Kellen. “It is that we recognize that negative stories can be told … which make us a better nation.”

The White House has published a statement when the decree was signed, saying: “President Trump makes sure that American history is celebrated with precision, fairly and proudly”.

Critics, however, say that it is an effort to whiten history. Even the prosecutor of the Philadelphia district, Larry Krasner, weighed on Tuesday.

“Here is the news: we are not going to let you erase the story. We are going to make the story,” said Krasner.

Avengeing the ancestors Coalition is a group that fought to have the history of the slaves of George Washington told on the independence Mall site.

They have already sent letters to the Independence National Park and to the National Park Service, promising to fight.

“To bleach American history now, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary (from America) – the day before – is what I call the historic blasphemy,” said Michael Colon, founder and lawyer for the Ancestors Coalition.

On Tuesday, he did not seem to have been withdrawn from Independence Mall, including the president's house and the Liberty Bell Center. Private non -profit museums like the Museum of the American Revolution, for example, are not affected by Trump's decree.

