



Managers of more than 40 Arab and Islamic nations summoned an emergency summit on Monday after the Israel struck Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, India today reported. Reunion has produced little beyond convictions and promises, but the idea of ​​an Arab-Islamic military alliance in NATO style attracted strong support. Pakistan and Turkey were at the heart of the discussions. Pakistan, the only Muslim country with nuclear arms, tried to put itself under the spotlight as self -proclaimed champion of the Ummah. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar led the Islamabads delegation, co-picking the summit and putting pressure on an Arab-Islamic working group to counter what they called Israeli conceptions. Dar said that Israel should not be allowed to get away by attacking Islamic countries and killing people with impunity, adding that 1.8 billion Muslims were looking at this top for a clear roadmap. Turkey, represented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, joined the chorus against Israel, describing its actions as a greedy and thirsty attack on sovereignty. While Ankara stopped supporting a military alliance, she urged economic pressure on such Aviv. The alignment of turkeys with Islamabad brought a nuance that will not be lost in New Delhi, given the support of turkeys in Pakistan during the four-day mini-war period in May, when Turkish weapons, staff and technicians were sent to Islamabad against India. For India, the possibility of an Arab-Islamic NATO with Pakistan and Turkey in its ranks has potential discomfort. Pakistan has long wanted a strategic depth, puts pressure on each forum possible to internationalize cashmere and relied on Arab financing and technology to stay afloat during economic crises. A collective defense pact on NATO lines, where an attack on a member is considered an attack on all, could embrace Islamabad with another multilateral platform to raise its anti-Indian program. Annual annual trade defense of $ 2 billion with Israel and energy cooperation add additional complexity. India has maintained a balanced line on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, voting even for the Palestinian State to the UN, but its strategic adoption of such Aviv is uncomfortable against the anti-Israelian thrust of the summits. For the moment, the proposed alliance remains more rhetorical than reality, with members like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt always cultivating close links with India, and approving such a group could affect their links with India. In addition, many of the Gulf countries have themselves had relations with Qatar, because in the past, they have accused Doha of supporting the terrorists. However, the presence of Pakistan and Turkey at the top of the Doha ensures that the proposed Arab-Islamic NATO will remain a geopolitical development that India cannot ignore. Please click here to add Swarayayya Like your favorite and reliable source of information on Google. Read also: Pakistan and China form a funding consortium of $ 7 billion for CPEC phase II, agreed on the four -year action plan

