PM Narendra Modi Anniversaire: How to generate Nano Banana Viral Photo and Selfie Gemini with Indian Prime Minister for Instagram – News News





Instagram, in recent days, buzzes with a generation trend of 3D figurines or modifications of retro Saree. Users of the social media platform used the Nano Banana AI tool, which is another name for Google Flash Image 2.5, to generate these modifications. The changes generated varied from Saree ai, from 3D figurines from self to Bollywood and anime character figurines. However, a new trend emerged on the 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Nano Banana AI tool of Google is in the middle of a new trend that generates images with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday. Whether you are a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and you can't have a chance in reality, Gemini Nano Banana is there to help you. Here's how to create your images or selfies with Prime Minister Narendra changes a simple prompt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Selfie invites Gemini Nano Banana AI Model: Invite 1: Create an image showing the person in the first photo taking a selfie in the second photo in a restaurant with a candlestar parameter. Show them both side by side. Make the actual parameter. Invite 2: “Create an image showing the person of the second photo taking a selfie (keep the facial expressions and appearance the same) with Narendra Modi in the first photo of his office, both side by side, standing.” How to create selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using Gemini Nano Banana

Before you start the process, keep your best image at hand with the image downloaded from your favorite Naretra Modi image Narendra Modi on your device. After that, Step 1: Access the Gemini app or the website on your phone or desktop. Once inside, select the Nano Banana Image Generation option. Step 2: Now download your photo first, then the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with which you want to appear. Step 3: Then enter a simple prompt in the box (given above). Step 4: Once finished, press generate and wait a few seconds. The AI ​​will mix the two images and give you a selfie which seems directly out of reality. You can save, share or even refine more if you wish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/life/technology-pm-modi-turns-75-how-to-generate-gemini-nano-banana-trending-photo-and-selfie-with-pm-narendra-modi-on-his-birthday-3980417/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos