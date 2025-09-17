



The arrest of four men after images of Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein was projected on Tuesday at the Windsor castle was Orwellian and ridiculous, the group said behind the Guardian demonstration.

The political campaign group led by Donkeys confirmed that he was behind the blow, which saw several images of Trump and Epstein projected on a tower while a soundtrack questioning the relationship between the two men was played on a speaker.

A letter that the American president would have sent to Epstein was also projected to the castle, as well as photos of Epsteins victims, information clips on the case and police reports.

The police said in a statement that four adults had been arrested for suspicion of malicious communications after an unauthorized projection at the castle of Windsor, which they described as a public blow. The four remain in detention.

A spokesperson led by Donkeys, who is funded by capped donations, said it was the first time that someone in the group was arrested.

We have done, I think, 25 or 30 projections since we are going. Often, the police come and we chat with them, and they even laughed with us and sometimes tell us not to do it, they said. But no one has ever been arrested before, it is therefore ridiculous that four of our guys were arrested for malicious communications.

An inscription reading, to Jeff, you are the biggest! is projected on the castle of Windsor. Photography: Phil Noble / Reuters

He added: forgive the cliché, but he is rather Orwellian for a piece of journalism, which raises questions about the relationship of our guests with the sexual trafficker of the most notorious children to lead to arrests.

They added: they have been told, you know, we have to see peaceful demonstrations. Well, here is a peaceful demonstration, we have projected a piece of journalism on a wall and now people have been arrested for malicious communications. I think that, frankly, says much more about the police of Trumps' visit than on what we did.

The group said he was expecting news on the four men who had been arrested. The spokesperson said they had demonstrated new emperors' clothes.

Trump is welcomed in our country, given the unique honor of a second state visit, and he is hosted at our expense at the castle of Windsor, they said. It's like the new clothes of the emperors that you need to point it and say, hang on. You know, this guy has incredibly narrow links with the sexual trafficker of the most notorious children. We probably have to talk about it. And so we decided to build a film that would tell this story.

Trump underwent increasing pressure on his links with Epstein after the publication of a letter, whose existence was reported for the first time by the Wall Street Journal in July by Congress House Oversight Committee at the beginning of the month. The letter contains text from an alleged dialogue between Trump and Epstein in which Trump calls him a friend and says: that every day is another wonderful secret.

The text is in a raw sketch of a silhouette of a naked woman. Trump had already denied having written the letter and the White House denied his authenticity.

The president will be welcomed by King Charles on Wednesday for a pump day at the castle of Windsor, about 40 kilometers west of London. The Prince and the Princess of Wales will also meet the president and the first lady, Melania Trump, in the Windsor estate park.

Trump will be entitled to a historic flypast, the first time that American and British planes fly together in a military flypast for a state visit. In the evening, Trump and his wife will be the guests of honor in a white tie banquet in the castle of Windsor, alongside 160 guests in St Georges Hall. The president will go to the country's residence of the Prime Ministers, Checkers, Les Dames on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/17/four-arrested-after-image-of-trump-and-epstein-projected-onto-windsor-castle-ahead-of-presidents-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos