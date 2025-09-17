What my friend Robert Redford taught me about Trump's age





I remember sitting at Bob Redfords Kitchen at his home in Santa Fe a few years ago while we settled for the kind of long conversation after dinner which was one of the great pleasures and privileges of being friends with him and his wife, Bylle.

Bob, who died on Tuesday at the age of 89, showed signs of age at that time. He had slowed much. But he was not sheltered. He got involved with my wife Carla and I with great energy on one subject after another, from his last trip to China in the way I saw things in Washington; From the last artistic project of Bylles to a discussion on the collector's projects on which he worked despite his protests difficult to levy that he retired.

Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle Szaggars attended the 66th Annual Cannes Festival on May 22, 2013 in Cannes, France. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

As he often did, he shared stories from his youth and the start of his career. Hed spent a little time going through Europe in the mid -1950s after abandoning the university, determined to become an artist. He slept on a beach in Cannes for years before returning as one of the most incandescent stars of his film festival.

He spoke of having a crisis of confidence in his work at the time, a feeling of being drifting. One night in a small room in Italy, he stayed late trying to sketch, but then saw his own image in the mirror. He remembers looking deeply, looking at himself and trying to understand, in a way, the essence of whom he was. He concluded that he was perhaps not intended to be a visual artist, that there would be another path better suited to whom he was.

Robert Redford, around 1960. Silver / Hulton Archive / Getty Images screen collection

The rest, as they say, is history. He returned to the United States and, after a brief period of struggle and a few minor roles, succeeded in Broadway and shortly after, in Hollywood.

But the interest of the story of Redfords did not consist in becoming a cinema, although whoever knew it or saw it working would find it difficult to understand how it could have a minute of thought that another occupation was possible. It was this process of deep introspection, of being motivated by a kind of moral imperative not only to understand who it was but to make the most of it.

This state of mind not only made him a major cinema star, but she also assured that he was still looking for new challenges and is always difficult to think conventional. This led him to produce and carry out projects which he thought was important, like all the men of the presidents and ordinary people awarded the Academy, to make independent films when it was not that the big stars were supposed to go, to become one to establish the Festival of the film of Sundance and to be an ardent defender of environmental protection.

Robert Redford on the set of “all the men of the president” in 1976. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Indeed, what struck me that evening around the kitchen table, as in all the moments when we had the chance to spend with Bob is that he never stopped the search he described by taking place this long night in a hotel room in Italy. Some cinema stars spend their fascinated life by their appearance and reflection; This most devastating relationship of all male cinema stars with his mirror was very different. He never stopped looking beyond the surface. He was always looking for a meaning and in this sense, motivation.

He was a man so anchored in his values ​​and his commitment to make people a better place which, in his last years, in the current era of American politics, he seemed almost out of words. He deeply contemptuous Donald Trump, writing in a Washington Post editorial in 2019 that we have a president who degrades everything he touches. In another room, he condemned dictator type attacks against our democracy. And, perhaps without surprise, he expressed even stronger views in private. But the reaction of bobs to Trump was not so motivated by politics as by his contempt for a man who could also waste the power he had and serve so badly the country and the world.

Robert Redford testifies to a household credit audience on “financing for the arts” at the office of the office of the house Rayburn on April 1, 2008 in Washington, DC Paul Morigi / Wireimage

Bob, you see, was a man from a different era. Although some reflections on him will focus on his career and his identity as perhaps the last of the major cinema stars that mentioned the golden age Hollywoods, it was more a product of the cultural upheaval and the awakening which took place in America in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the end, like many of us who remember this period, he kissed and embodied the hope that we could finally put the injustices inherent in our society behind us, that we could reach real equality for women and people of color, that we could fight against particular interests and reverse a large part of the damage they had caused to our environment. Once, I deplored my disappointment for him that for all our great hopes, much of this had not actually occurred as we had planned. And he reproached me, saying not to abandon, that we must all continue to work.

Robert Redford holding his best actor Oscar for the film “Ordinary people” at the 53rd Academy Awards, Los Angeles, March 31, 1981. Fotos International / Archive Photos / Getty Images

In most of the memories I have of Bob, this feeling of optimism, commitment and interest in the way of making the world a better place was present. I remember a dinner in New York where Bob Woodward was present, and the two talked about the lengths they went to get all the presidents that the men have made, which, moreover, started with him by stretching his hand to Woodward, who did not immediately believe in Robert Redford trying to contact him. I remember once with him, bylle and Carla to the Los Alamos museum; The place was full of Japanese tourists examining our strangely triumphant commemoration of the artifacts of their destruction, and I saw it standing in a corner, incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses, dismayed at irony, but still speaking with an enthusiasm of an Oppenheimer type film project that he was at the time to develop. And I remember that he was going to examine a year of demonstrations of virtual reality in Sundance, then spend a large part of the evening that followed with enthusiasm where all this could take film in the future.

This does not mean that he was entirely business. As a film, sports and car car myself, I have never overcome the pleasure of going through New Mexico with him behind the wheel when he told stories on several obstacles with the local police that he had by testing the limits of a sports car or another, or his big friend Paul Newman and Newmans even more developed the love of racing cars. His discussions on his love of the West as the discovery and acquisition of a Wyoming bar which would have welcomed the real Butch and Sundance were frequent and a real joy.

Robert Redford and Paul Newman in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' in 1969. Screen archives / Getty Images

This is because the basic quality that made him a great actor, director, activist and a great person with whom he was the same. It was authenticity. It was faithful to himself and to commit to getting the most out of his time here on this earth. And so, above all, it was the result of a life spent looking beyond his own reflection when he looked in the mirror.

The results, as we all know, were spectacular. We cannot all be movie stars like him. Indeed, no one else was as it was. But we can all imitate and live the values ​​that have made his life really extraordinary.

