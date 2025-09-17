The regime secrets of Narendra Modi at 75 years old: inside the strict fasting routine of the Prime Minister





Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows a rigorous fasting regime, which he discussed in a interview With Lex Fridman, who dropped earlier this year. During the interview, Prime Minister Modi, who was 75 years old on September 17, discussed his experiences with fasting. He stressed how to refrain from food and consume only water for long periods considerably increases sensory perception. Read also | “ Same PM Modi drinks the Moringa soup ': the nutrition expert reveals what the 3 best superals for Indians are Prime Minister Modi spoke about his Navratri fasting routine, during which he abstains from food and drinks only hot water for nine days. (Instagram / Narendra Modi) PM Modi on fasting: more than discipline PM Modi explained that during a quick, the senses such as the smell, the touch and the taste become exceptionally acute, allowing even to perceive the subtle scent of the water or the aroma of the tea. Beyond the physical, he also underlined the mental clarity and the sharp thought processes that fasting provides, which suggests that he promotes innovative thinking and a unique perspective. When asked, can you explain why you fast and where your mind goes when you go? The PM Modi had said in Hindi, all your senses, in particular smell, touch, taste, became so aware that you can even feel water. If you have already drunk water before, you would not have experienced the smell. If someone goes through you with a cup of tea, you can feel tea, coffee. If you've already seen a small flower, you'll see it again today. You can recognize it a lot. This means that all your senses become very active suddenly, and that their ability to absorb and respond to things increases. Second, I experienced that your thoughts give a lot of sharpness and novelty. You are out of the box. I don't know others, but it's my experience. PM Modi shared its fasting routine PM Modi also shared that he follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a fasting period of four months from mid-June to Diwali: during this period, I eat only one meal within 24 hours. He spoke of his Navratri fasting routine and shared that he abstains entirely from food and only drinks hot water for nine days. Drinking hot water has always been part of my daily routine, and over time, my lifestyle is naturally adapted to this habit, he said Prime Minister Modi said that he also followed Chaitra Navratri's fast in March or April, in which he only eats one type of fruit, once a day, for nine days. If I choose the papaya, then during the nine days, I will not touch anything other than papaya, he said. Note to readers: This article is for information purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always find your doctor's opinion with questions about a medical condition.

