President Trump receives a royal treatment for the state of the Windsor castle: experts

Donald Trumps stays at Windsor Castle during his state visit will be nothing other than the best for the American president.

On Tuesday, President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the United Kingdom, where they were greeted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvette Cooper. They spent the night at Windsor castle, according to The Guardian.

Although no public event has been planned for the evening, the festivities should start on Wednesday because the couple will be organized by King Charles III. Before the couple's arrival, hundreds of staff members worked in the rooms and land of the castle of almost 1,000 years to ensure that the monarch welcomed the couple of the real royal fashion.

British police are deploying a “complete” drone operation through Windsor castle for Trump's visit

US President Donald Trump inspects an honorary guard at a welcome ceremony at the Buckingham Palace in the London center on June 3, 2019. The British royal family deploys the red carpet for the Trumps during his second state visit. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

“They will remain in one of Windsor Castles Grand Guest Suites reserved for Heads of State,” said British Royals, Hilary Fordwich, in Fox News Digital. “Each suite has adjacent rooms for privacy.”

“Regarding tea, there is a specific black tea of ​​Windsor castle known as Royal Blend which will be offered,” said Fordwich. “Their stay will include complete military honor guards, three brass bands and the highly anticipated banquet of St. Georges Hall.”

Queen Elizabeth with the Trumps during their state banquet in 2019. The festivities took place in London, in the United Kingdom (Alastair Grant – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“I like to think that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are sleeping in sumptuous state apartments,” British broadcaster and photographer said Helena Chard in Fox News Digital. “The paintings of kings, queens and lords of the garter in ornate frames will join them while they sleep.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk in Marine One to leave the White House for London on September 16, 2025, in Washington DC (Celil Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images)

The castle is imbued with pump, ceremonial and history. William The Conqueror began to build it in 1070 on high land above the Thames, near a hunting forest and a day of March in the London Tower, according to the Royal Family website. It has been inhabited and modified by monarchs for centuries.

The castle was extended in the 1360s by Edward III, who created St. Georges Hall for his knights of the newly founded order of the garter. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were described as “devoted to Windsor” and spent a large part of their time.

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, while staying at the Windsor castle on February 4, 2022. The oldest monarch in England died in September of the same year at 96 years. (Steve Parsons-Wpa Pool / Getty Images)

During the Second World War, the castle of Windsor housed a young Princess Elizabeth and his sister Princess Margaret. The late Queen Elizabeth II also used Windsor as a residence during the coronavirus pandemic, spending a lot of time in recent years.

A young princess Elizabeth (standing) is seen here with his family on the field of Windsor castle in 1931. (Lisa Sheridan / Studio Lisa / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Before his visit, Trump praised the “great honor” of being organized by his “friend” at the castle of Windsor “The Ultimate” for his second state visit, reported The Uks Standard.

“My relationship is very good with the United Kingdom, and Charles, as you know, who is now king, is my friend,” Trump told journalists, cited by the point of sale. “This is the first time that it has happened where someone has been honored twice. So, it's a great honor.”

An American flag is displayed outside the castle of Windsor before the second state visit of President Trump, seen on September 11, 2025, in Windsor, United Kingdom (Mark Kerrison / in Pictures via Getty Images)

“And this in Windsor,” said Trump, 79. “And I don't want to say better than the other, but they say that Windsor's castle is the ultimate, right? So, it's going to be nice.”

King Charles III welcomes President Trump to the castle of Windsor. (Photo Library of Tim Graham via Getty Images)

“Mainly it is to be with Charles and Camilla,” he continued. “They have been my friends for a long time, long before he was king, and it is an honor to have this king.”

After the welcome ceremonies, the Trumps should see an exhibition of documents and works of art highlighting the special British relationship with the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The members of the Blues and the Royals repeated before the state visit on September 15, 2025 in Windsor. (Images Jonathan Brady / PA via Getty Images)

The real centerpiece of the state visit is the banquet of St. Georges Hall. The Waterloo table, about half the length of a football field, can accommodate up to 160 people. The Associated Press reported that it took five full days to settle the table, which is posed with more than 4,000 pieces, including 200 years.

A state banquet at the Buckingham Palace. Royal observers can expect all the pumps and the ceremonial during the state dinner this year at the castle of Windsor. (Fox Photos / Getty Images)

Men should wear white ties and hayons, while women put on dresses and jewelry. The princess of Wales and Queen Camilla should wear tiaras.

Chef Darren McGrady, a royal chief for 15 years who cooked for five American presidents, told Fox News Digital that customers can expect many royal label.

The royals of a state banquet for the president of France Emmanuel Macron on July 8, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Aaron Chown – Pool / Getty Images)

“You wouldn't have something like a banana, remove it from the tray and peel it like a monkey,” he said. “You would cut it into rings and eat it with a fork. If there are pears, cut the top and use a teaspoon.

The fruit bowls of the royal chief Darren McGrady for a state banquet are seen here in this undated photo. He cooked for five American presidents, including the two bushes. (Chef Darren McGrady)

“The grapes are the best option because they are already cut into small bunches. The pineapple may seem whole on the table, but they have already been settled. When you lift the upper hand, there will already be rings with the centers removed. And if things become messy, there are finger bowls with hot water to soak and clean your fingers.”

“I remember a state banquet where guests thought it was the tradition of drinking in the Finger Bowl,” he said. “No one has said anything. It is a state banquet, you just will continue.”

Queen Elizabeth II is seen here during a state banquet with President Reagan at the castle of Windsor in 1982. (Tim Graham photo library via Getty Images)

Fordwich said the menus are written in French, a tradition dating back to the 11th century.

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II are seen here during a state banquet of the Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. (Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“This practice symbolizes sophistication,” she shared.

Fordwich has also noted that this year's food will be prepared by Royal Chef Mark Flanagan.

“He is able to adapt the menus to visit the guests,” said Fordwich. “British and American tastes will be taken into account. I am sure that the whole menu will have an American touch to ensure that the assets are satisfied.”

Watch: Kate Middleton takes place to shine at State Visit with Tiara Moment: Author

“In accordance with tradition, the menu will not be revealed until tomorrow evening,” she added. “It will include locally cultivated and original organic foods, such as honey, herbs, fruits and vegetables from the gardens.”

Ingrid Seward, editor -in -chief of Majesty magazine and author of “My Mother and Moi”, previously told Fox News Digital that Royal Watchers could expect the King, 76, deploys the red carpet for the Trumps.

President Trump received an invitation from King Charles III for a second state visit on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC (Carl Court – Pool / Getty Images)

“This particular visit is very important,” she said. “Everyone calls him the soft power of the monarchy. King Charles can do nothing politics at a distance or even say anything at political distance because it is our constitution. Hes head of state, and his monarch, but he does not get involved in politics. But this event strengthens the relationship between the two nations, and it is that everyone is impatient.”

President Donald Trump (right) walks with the former prince of Great Britain, the Prince of Wales (on the left) on his arrival for a welcome ceremony at the Buckingham Palace in the center of London on June 3, 2019. Charles was crowned king in 2023. (Toby Melville / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

“The royal family is particularly impatient of that,” added Seward.

Trump is the first American president to be invited for two state visits to a British monarch. The end of the queen welcomed him as well as Melania in 2019 during her first administration. William and Kate also participated in this visit.

