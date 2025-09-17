The Muslim world must unite, stay firm against Israeli aggression: Anwar





Kuala Lumpur Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the Muslim world to remain resolved in the confrontation of the continuous oppression of the Palestinians by the Israeli regime. His appeal comes in the wake of a recent attack by Israel against neighboring Qatar, an act he described as a blatant violation of humanitarian principles. Anwar stressed that no Muslim country should maintain diplomatic ties with Israel, condemning the regime for its existing ill -treatment of the Palestinian people. The Muslim world must strengthen its economy, defense and religious resolution to ensure that we are never submitted, said Anwar, quoted by Sinar Harian. Speaking during the Himpunan event Pendekar Madani in Politeknik Seberang Perai, Permatang Pauh on Tuesday, the Prime Minister reiterated his firm position against Israel, urging Islamic nations to break all diplomatic and commercial relations with the State. Anwar's remarks occurred just a few days after attending an extraordinary summit in Qatar at the invitation of the Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani, summoned in response to the recent Israels air strike in Doha. The summit saw the participation of several eminent Islamic leaders, notably the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and the Jordanian king Abdullah II Al Hussein. After the summit, Anwar returned to Malaysia Malaysia on Monday evening. Later, he arrived at Penang International Airport Tuesday morning before the Malaysia Day celebrations later in the evening at Picca @ Arena Butterworth Convention Center. At the top, Anwar called for rapid and decisive action against Israel, condemning the air strike on Doha and the massacre in progress in Gaza. He also pleaded for unhindered access to humanitarian aid, in particular through the Flotilla Global Sumud (GSF), which is currently sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, transporting essential supplies such as food, medicine and a message of peace to Gaza. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, deputy minister of the Department of the Prime Minister (religious affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The summit, held in response to the attack on Israel on September 9 against Doha, addressed the broader question of Israeli aggression. The assault targeted Hamas leaders during peace to talk about a potential ceasefire in Gaza. The reports indicate that Israel has deployed about 15 fighter planes in the attack of Leqtaifiya, killing six individuals, including the son of the senior Hamas, Khalil al-Hayya, as well as a Qatari security official, while the senior leaders of Hamas managed to survive the strike. – September 16, 2025

