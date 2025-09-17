Politics
My good friend Narendra: From Netanyahu from Israel to Meloni of Italy, how the leaders of the world wished the PM Modi the 75th anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th anniversary on Wednesday, September 17, with warm wishes of leaders around the world. From the American president Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leaders welcomed PMS achievements for India and friendly relations with other nations. Some leaders also expressed hope of seeing Modi, inviting him to their country.
Here is how the world leaders wanted the PM Modi to its 75th anniversary:
Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 75th anniversary. “Your work as head of government has earned you great respect for your compatriots and a huge prestige on the international scene,” he said. Presence of the achievements of India under Modi, he said, “India has obtained impressive results in social, economic, scientific and technological spheres”.
He added that the PM was helping to strengthen “the privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to promote mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation”. “I strongly appreciate our narrow camaraderie relationships,” he added. Putin also expressed the wish to continue the dialogue and work on bilateral issues.
Rishi Sunak
The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, granted greetings to Prime Minister Modi saying that it is a great pleasure to wish him his 75th anniversary. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend for me and for Great Britain, “said Sunak. Speaking of links from the United Kingdom-India, Sunak said that it is delicious to see the force to force force. I know that we both appreciated the recent series of tests in England-India share, “he added.
Sunak also recalled his visit to India by calling him something he will remember with emotion. It was a superb event that suited India's position on the world scene, “he noted.” Modiji, I wish you all the best for your birthday and I can't wait to see you soon, “said Sunak.
Read also: song in 21 languages for PM Modi on the day of his birthday, launched by Delhi CM | Watch
Tobgay
The Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, also granted his message in his message, who said: “Our national soldiers and women, and all the inhabitants of Bhutan offer the warmest wishes to your 75th birthday. On this happy opportunity, we pray for your good health, your happiness and your long life.”
Christopher Luxon
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appreciated the leadership and vision of the PM Modi for India. In an article on X, Luxon wrote, happy birthday @narendramod. In his message, Luxon said: “Kia Ora, Namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi.
He also recalled his visit to India earlier this year, welcoming Modi in New Zealand to give him the remuneration of the warm hospitality he knew.
Read also: what Rahul Gandhi, the leaders of the BJP, said on the 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “was held with”
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wanted Prime Minister Modi, praising an India friendship with Israel and the stages that the two countries have reached together. In a video message, Netanyahu said Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You have accomplished so many things for India in your life. Speaking of their friendship, he said, we have accomplished a lot of friendship between India and Israel together. I can't wait to see you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even higher peaks. Happy birthday, my friend, “he said further.
Anthony Albanian
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wanted the Australian Prime Minister for Prime Minister Modi, calling a friend on Wednesday. In a video message he shared on X, Albanese said he was “proud” to share such a strong friendship with India and praised “the incredible contribution” of the Indian community in Australia. I can't wait to make up for you soon, the Prime Minister, and many other years of friendship and progress, “said Albanese in his message.
Giorgia meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished Prime Minister Modi, publishing a photo with him on his X account and wrote, happy 75th anniversary to the Indian Prime Minister. Its strength, determination and ability to direct millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy continue to direct India towards a bright future and further strengthen relations between our nations.
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump also wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday for a telephone call. Returning to the telephone call, Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump on X and said that, like you, I am fully determined to adopt the United States’s full and global partnership to new heights. Later in the day, Trump posted on his account on social networks declaring that Prime Minister Modi does “great work”. I just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job.
Navichandra Ramgolam
Maurice Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam granted greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his 75th anniversary, wishing him good health and renting his management. “It makes me great to wish him a very happy birthday. We want to see him healthy to be able to direct this country as he does,” said Ramgolam in his message.
|
